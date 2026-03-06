Leera Mthethwa recounts attempted robbery at gunpoint [VIDEO]

The actress said the incident happened while she was on an early morning run.

Former Gomora actress Leera Mthethwa says she was almost robbed at gunpoint while out jogging in her neighbourhood.

Mthethwa shared the incident in a video posted on her Instagram account.

She said the attempted robbery happened while she was on an early morning run.

“I am in such great disbelief and shock. I was almost mugged in the area I live in by three [young] guys, at gunpoint. Such a thing has never happened to me,” she said.

Suspects approached in a gold car

According to Mthethwa, the suspects arrived in a gold sedan similar to a Toyota Corolla used for ride-hailing services.

She said the vehicle did not have a visible registration number.

“It’s three of them. They’re in this typical Toyota Corolla Uber-esque car. The sedan, I don’t know what it’s called. It’s gold. It doesn’t have a registration,” she said.

Mthethwa said the incident occurred at around 7.30am while she was nearing the end of her run.

“It was around half past seven. I’m on my run. I’m trying to get the last 500 metres in, so I strike seven kilometres,” she said.

She said the three men grabbed her and attempted to take her watch and her phone.

“The first one took out a gun… I start screaming when I see them try take my watch. When I see them try grab me to be able to reach for my phone where it is,” she said.

“I start screaming and pulling away from them. And these guys just ran in fear, ran back into the car, and they [got] away.”

“I’m shocked, and such a thing has never happened to me,” she said.

Mthethwa urged people to remain cautious and also called for more job opportunities in the country.

“Be safe. Those were young boys, and it’s so sad. I hope our government understands that we need work, we need to be employed, so that we don’t take chances. We stop hurting other people just because we are hungry,” she said.

