These 10 police stations recorded the most rape cases in South Africa

Thapelo Lekabe

Police stations in KwaZulu-Natal and the Western Cape recorded the highest number of rape cases in South Africa between July and September this year.

Quarterly crime statistics

Police Minister Bheki Cele on Wednesday released the crime statistics covering the period between 1 July and 30 September 2022.

The figures show that 10 590 (10.8%) people were raped in South Africa in the reporting period, compared to the same period last year.

In July and September 2021, 9 556 cases of rape were reported to police, representing a difference of 1 034 between 2021 and 2022.

Overall, sexual offences went up by 1 319 (11%) in three months. This means 13 283 cases of sexual offences were reported to police between July and September 2022, compared to the same period last year when the figure was 11 964.

Below are the top 10 police stations that reported the most rape cases between July and September 2022:

Inanda, KwaZulu-Natal 78 rape cases (67 in 2021) Mthatha, Eastern Cape 70 rape cases (58 in 2021) Delft, Western Cape 65 rape cases (57 in 2021) Lusikisiki, Eastern Cape 64 rape cases (69 in 2021) Thohoyandou, Limpopo 59 rape cases (69 in 2021) Harare, Western Cape 59 rape cases (43 in 2021) Plessislaer, KwaZulu-Natal 56 rape cases (39 in 2021) Umlazi, KwaZulu-Natal 54 rape cases (39 in 2021) Kraaifontein, Western Cape 52 rape cases (30 in 2021) Tsakane, Gauteng 49 rape cases (52 in 2021)

Source: Saps

