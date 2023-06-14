Thabo Bester’s attorney charged with attempted rape and assault

By Faizel Patel

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) in the Free State has confirmed the instructing attorney representing Thabo Bester has been charged with attempted rape and assault.

It is understood that 27-year-old Tsireledzo Ndou’s case is currently before the Sexual Offences Court.

Newzroom Afrika reports Ndou is out on R1 000 bail.

Ndou is also being represented by Bester’s main lawyer, Advocate Jeremiah Pela.

NPA Free State spokesperson Phaladi Shuping told The Citizen, Ndou’s next court appearance will be on 21 June.

“There is a case of attempted rape and assault against Ndou.”

Ninth accused in Thabo Bester saga

Meanwhile, the ninth accused involved in Bester’s prison break has been charged with violating a dead body, assisting an inmate to escape and fraud.

Zanda Moyo (31) appeared briefly in the Bloemfontein Magistrate’s Court on Tuesday, after being arrested on Sunday in Johannesburg.

Police said more arrests are expected.

Bester escape

Bester escaped from the Mangaung Correctional Centre after it was initially believed that he had died by suicide after setting himself alight in his cell.

However, the Department of Correctional Services (DCS), which originally declared him dead, confirmed that the charred body found in his cell was not that of the convicted murderer and rapist.

An investigation later revealed that the burnt body belonged to Free State resident Katlego Bereng.

Bereng’s body was used as a decoy during Bester’s prison escape

G4S employees Senohe Matsoara, Buti (Motenyane John) Masukela, Tieho Frans Makhotsa and Nastassja Jansen, as well as Integriton CCTV technician, Teboho James Lipholo, have also been charged for allegedly helping Bester escape.

Arrest

Bester and his lover Dr Nandipha Magadumana were arrested on 7 April 2023, about 10km out of Arusha in Tanzania, after fleeing the hotel they were staying in.

They were arrested alongside a Mozambican called Zacharia Alberto, believed to be the driver who helped them cross different borders during their escape.

During their arrest, the couple was found with several passports with multiple identities in their possession.

