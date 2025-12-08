Three persons of interest named, one in questioning in Madlanga witness murder case

Three suspects identified in the murder of Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe, with one in custody.

The police have identified three persons of interest in the Madlanga Commission of Inquiry witness Marius van der Merwe’s murder case and one has been taken in for questioning.

National police commissioner General Fannie Masemola provided an update on the case during a visit to Saulsville, west of Tshwane, after 12 people were killed at a local tavern. He said investigations continue.

“We are confident that soon we will register a breakthrough as police remain on high alert for those behind the killing of Van der Merwe. Safe to say, investigations are on the right track,” Masemola said.

Police identify three persons of interest in witness murder; one suspect in custody

The private security firm owner was shot outside his Brakpan home in Gauteng. He had previously testified at the commission as Witness D.

He implicated suspended Ekurhuleni Metropolitan Police Department (EMPD) top cop Julius Mkhwanazi in criminal activity.

The government’s protection of witnesses has been criticised in the wake of Van der Merwe’s death on Friday evening.

ALSO READ: ‘We are going through hell but not protected’: Madlanga commission whistle-blowers call out minister Kubayi

Masemola said the National Joint Operational and Intelligence Structure (Natjoints) and the Madlanga commission have met and developed a plan to heighten and enhance security for officials and witnesses linked to the commission.

Responding to the backlash, Minister of Justice and Constitutional Development Mmamoloko Kubayi claimed that Van der Merwe had been offered protection by the commission but had declined it “because he didn’t think he needed it as he had his own security company”.

However, those close to him have disputed this.

Witness protection

They told The Citizen that Van der Merwe would have taken the protection if offered, as he feared for his life.

The Madlanga commission told The Citizen that it was working with the police, the military, the justice department and state security to review the protection provided.

“While extensive measures have been put in place to secure witnesses and officials since the start of the commission, the meeting identified a need to heighten these measures by roping in the NatJoints and all other relevant roleplayers,” the commission said.

ALSO READ: ‘Get down!’: Inside slain Madlanga commission witness Marius van der Merwe’s last moments

In Saulsville, 12 people lost their lives and 13 others are in hospital receiving medical treatment.

“Three suspects are still at large, but our detectives and uniformed police are working around the clock to find these killers,” Masemola said.

The commissioner said with the latest incident, the police need to intensify operations to ensure they leave nothing to chance.

Saulsville massacre

“We are still investigating the motive of this incident. We do have an idea of what may have led to this incident. However intelligence is still gathering and analysing information that has been received,” he said.

“We are confident, that we will find these three suspects.”