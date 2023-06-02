Two killed, six wounded in Limpopo tavern shooting

By Faizel Patel

Two people have been killed and six wounded in a tavern shooting in Malamulele, Limpopo.

Police said a gang of about eight men entered the tavern on Thursday night, and started shooting randomly.

Attack

Police spokesperson Malesela Ledwaba said the suspects fled the scene after the attack.

“It’s alleged that, during the shooting, the suspects shot eight people, two of them succumbed due to gunshot wounds at the scene. Six of them were rushed to the hospital for medical attention. Several Cartridges fired from a pistol were found scattered on the scene.

“Investigations further suggested that the suspects left the scene with two double cab motor vehicles. The motive for the shooting and subsequent killing of some of the patrons is not known,” Ledwaba said.

Investigations

The provincial commissioner of the South African Police Service (Saps) in Limpopo, Lieutenant General Thembi Hadebe, has ordered a high-level Investigation into the circumstances that led to the shooting.

“This kind of senseless killing must be condemned and I have tasked the members to hunt down the suspects and arrest them, I further call upon the community to come forward with information that can help police,” said Hadebe.

Cape Town hit

Meanwhile, Cape Town police are continuing their search for a man who gunned down a woman in what is believed to be a hit near the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court.

CCTV footage has been shared on social media of the murder on Thursday last week.

It is believed the woman was attending a court case in which she was a witness, and was followed out of court.

Cape Town police spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg told The Citizen they are investigating the shooting.

“Due to the sensitive nature of the case, this office will not divulge any information regarding the matter. This office can confirm that no arrests had been made. The investigation into the matter continues.

