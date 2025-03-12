Hawks arrest key suspect in multi-million rand coltan scam

The Hawks arrested Georgie Maureen Da Lanca in connection with a major coltan scam, marking a breakthrough in South Africa’s fight against organised fraud.

The Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (DPCI), also known as the Hawks, made a significant arrest in the ongoing multi-million rand investigation into the so-called “coltan” scam.

The Hawks made a breakthrough in the fight against organised crime on Monday when they apprehended 42-year-old Georgie Maureen Da Lanca for her involvement in a coltan scam.

Coltan: Important component in smartphones

Coltan, also known as columbium and tantalum, is a mineral mined in the east of Congo and in Rwanda. It is an important component in smartphones and consumer electronics.

Da Lanca made her first appearance before the Johannesburg Specialised Commercial Crimes Court sitting at Palm Ridge on Wednesday, where the matter has been postponed to 19 March 2025 for a formal bail application.

Spokesperson Warrant Officer Thatohatsi Mavimbela said the operation, led by the 419 Task Team, demonstrates the Hawks’ commitment to taking down sophisticated fraud syndicates that are active in South Africa.

Da Lanca, also known by the alias “Lisa”, was nabbed after an investigation into a case that was registered at Sandton police station in November 2022. She faces initial charges of fraud and money laundering.

“The case involves a loss of R250 000 from a complainant who was lured into a fraudulent coltan deal by a co-conspirator identified as Tony Bradley,” Mavimbela said.

“The complainant was persuaded to make payments under the pretence of obtaining a cross-border certificate and activating a code, only to uncover discrepancies that confirmed the scam.”

Deceiving victims throughout Joburg

According to investigations, the R250 000 that the complainant deposited into an FNB account was later split among three other accounts, one of which belonged to Da Lanca.

Further investigations confirmed that she played a key role in the syndicate that has deceived many victims throughout Johannesburg.

Da Lanca’s co-accused, Tony Bradley, was arrested 18 November 2022, and was granted bail of R5 000 in December 2022.

Notably, as part of the larger investigation against the syndicate, three more arrest warrants are pending execution.

‘Unwavering resolve to combat organised crime’

Major General Ebrahim Kadwa, the DPCI Provincial Head in Gauteng, praises the 419 Task Team for their perseverance and hard work in bringing this issue to light.

“This arrest demonstrates the Directorate’s unwavering resolve to combat organised crime and ensure justice for the victims of such schemes,” Mavimbela said.

Independent crime investigation company IRS Forensic Investigations said Da Lanca’s arrest was a major breakthrough into a transnational crime syndicate.

“Sincere gratitude to the Gauteng provincial commander of the Hawks, Maj General Kadwa; the Gauteng provincial commander of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, Brigadier Mashwabane; and special thanks to the Pretoria commander of the Serious Commercial Crime Investigation Unit, Colonel Maseko, and his investigating team, Lt Colonel Chiloane and Captain Maine,” the company posted on X (formerly Twitter) on Tuesday.

The company had issued a warning on the growing scam in January 2021, saying the syndicate operating primarily in Bruma and Bedfordview in Ekurhuleni was luring people into investing in the purchase and resale of coltan.

Similar to fake diamonds, black dollars scams

IRS Forensic Investigations said the scam is similar to previous scams involving fake diamonds and black dollars.

A third party who is actually a syndicate member shows the product to potential victims, who then “independently” value it.

After that, the scammers persuade the unsuspecting potential victim to purchase the package, claiming it will be resold in another country, such as Dubai. They then make further requests for specialised packaging and transport.

“Coltan is a strictly controlled commodity and is traded on a specific market. There is no way that anyone can just be approached to be a part of a coltan deal – this is a scam,” the company said.

