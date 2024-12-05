JMPD officers suspended for party with official vehicle

JMPD management has been instructed to investigate by the MMC of Public Safety aiming to cement trust in the department.

An end-of-year celebration has Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD) employees in hot water.

The civilian-clothed officers were filmed by a fellow reveller enjoying a lakeside party while sitting in and around their JMPD-branded vehicle.

Reaction to the video has been one of dismay, leading the MMC of Public Safety to step in.

Officers suspended

MMC Mgcini Tshwaku said the footage raised questions about the misuse of state resources and the violation of public trust.

ALSO READ: JMPD operation: Point a gun at the police and they will ‘shoot to kill’

He has since instructed senior JMPD management to investigate the matter, while the officers filmed have also been suspended.

“JMPD Internal Affairs Unit is conducting an independent investigation to ensure full accountability and transparency,” stated Tshwaku.

“Any breach of professional conduct will be met with the strongest disciplinary measures,” the MMC.

Tshwaku said that JMPD officers must behave in way that promotes trust and integrity, maintaining a level of ethical standards at all times.

“This administration is dedicated to rooting out misconduct and protecting the dignity of our law enforcement agencies,”

JMPD having a ball, drinking and partying… Nice vehicle. pic.twitter.com/i56jrka8e8 — Disprin (@DisprinXtra) December 4, 2024

JMPD roadblocks

JMPD roadblocks are conducted for traffic law enforcement and checking of outstanding fines.

While these measures play a crucial role in public safety, motorist are encouraged to understand their rights during such interactions.

ALSO READ: Know your rights: Motorists can refuse to pay traffic fines at roadblocks

JMPD spokesperson Xolani Fihla explained to the Northcliff Melville Times that motorists may refuse to be searched unless officers have probable cause or a warrant.

“Officers must have a reasonable belief that a crime is being committed. Drivers or passengers may voluntarily allow officers to search their vehicles.” Fihla said.

He urged drivers to remain calm, to comply with the instructions of officers and to ensure they have their driver’s licences and vehicle registrations readily available.

“With increased awareness and cooperation, community members can contribute to a safer Johannesburg,” he concluded.

NOW READ: WATCH: ‘We were not told about cuts’ – 4 reportedly injured in JMPD clashes with Lenasia residents