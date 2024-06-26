Tshwane police make hundreds of arrests in Pretoria

Over 400 arrests in Pretoria for assault, firearms, DUI; joint police operations yield significant results.

More than 400 suspects were arrested in Pretoria over the weekend for assault, possession of unlicensed firearms and driving under the influence, during various police’ operations.

Tshwane District Police spokesperson Warrant Officer Johan van Dyk said the Tshwane police, led by Brigadier Samuel Thine, worked tirelessly to secure the arrests.

“Thanks to their efforts and cooperation with various agencies and community groups, 464 suspects were arrested for different crimes,” he said.

Van Dyk said the operations involved teamwork with departments like home affairs, labour, traffic and local law enforcement, including the metro police and community policing forums.

“The activities included patrols in crime-prone areas, inspections for compliance and crackdowns on illegal alcohol sales,” he said.

199 people arrested

“[A total] 199 individuals were arrested for offences like assault, housebreaking, public drinking, driving under the influence and armed robbery, with normal police actions at police stations across Tshwane.”

Van Dyk said Tshwane detective teams nabbed 223 suspects, including those involved in serious crimes such as one for attempted murder, one for armed robbery and two for possession of unlicensed firearms.

“Three tactical groups of officers were deployed to patrol the Mabopane and Loate areas, leading to the inspection of 20 liquor premises and the closing of 11, which led to the confiscation of 177 680 litres of illicit liquor as they were not complying with liquor regulations.”

Van Dyk said 37 undocumented immigrants were detained for deportation, with nine people being arrested and fined for drinking in public.

“Two persons were arrested for gender-based violence related cases, with another individual arrested for contravention of a protection order. During the operation, 630 individuals, 280 vehicles and five premises were searched, resulting in arrests of 12 persons for drunk driving and two for drug possession and dealing in drugs when 99 Ziplock bags containing various drugs and money were found in their possession.

“A total of 69 traffic violation notices were issued, amounting to R49 450 in fines,” he said.

Freedom Front Plus caucus leader and member of the mayoral committee, Grandi Theunissen, said he was proud of the remarkable progress made in enhancing the safety and security of the city.

“Let it be known that we are committed to creating a crimefree environment and that we will not tolerate any form of crime or corruption in Tshwane.”

He said the continuous efforts and dedication were evident in the numerous arrests made weekly.

“Our message is clear: we are determined to protect our community and ensure that Tshwane remains a safe place for all its residents,” he said.

“This attests to the good cooperation between [Tshwane Metro Police Department] and [SA Police Serive], leading to success.”