Two arrested for selling learner’s licences in Modimolle

By Enkosi Selane

11 October 2025

The money was allegedly intended to secure a learner's licence for a male individual known to the police.

Two women appear in court for corruption related to learner’s licence issuance in Modimolle

Image: Saps

Two women appeared before the Modimolle Magistrate’s Court on Friday following their arrest in a learner’s licence corruption scheme.

Mmakoma Theresa Mokgobanama, 37, an examiner, and Fancinah Kgakatsi, 49, a driving school owner, face charges related to the illegal issuing of learner’s licences.

Police spokesperson Colonel Malesela Ledwaba confirmed that their case was postponed until 14 October 2025 for bail application and further investigation.

Joint operation leads to arrests

The duo were arrested on Thursday, 09 October 2025, during a joint operation.

Members of the Provincial Anti-Corruption Investigation Unit and the Road Traffic Management Corporation’s ACIU conducted the operation.

“The arrests followed a complaint received on Wednesday, 08 October 2025, alleging that the two suspects were demanding between R2 500.00 and R3 000.00 from applicants in exchange for learner’s licences without the applicants being tested,” said Ledwaba.

Sting operation exposes scheme

“A police operation was subsequently conducted in Modimolle, during which a complainant deposited a fee amount into the driving school owner’s account,” Ledwaba added.

The individual arrived late for his examination and did not write the test.

“Preliminary investigations later revealed that the same individual was declared as having “passed” the learner’s licence test though he never wrote the test,” said Ledwaba.

Evidence recovered

Police recovered the fee from both the driving school owner and the examiner.

“The recovered cash was registered as exhibit. Investigations are continuing,” Ledwaba confirmed.

