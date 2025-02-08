Three wanted murder suspects shot dead in gun battle with KZN cops

The gun battle happened in Bhambayi in Inanda. KZN on Saturday afternoon.

The suspects were also wanted for other killings. Picture: iStock

Three murder suspects have been killed in a shootout with police in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

The gun battle happened in Bhambayi, Inanda on Saturday afternoon.

Gunbattle

KZN police spokesperson Robert Netshiunda said officers were acting on information about the whereabouts of the suspects who were wanted for several counts of murder in Inanda and Umlazi.

“Five suspects were cornered inside a house, and upon realising the presence of the police, the suspects started firing shots. Police returned fire, and a shootout ensued.

“During the shootout, three suspects were shot and fatally wounded, and three firearms were recovered. Two suspects narrowly evaded arrest, and a manhunt for them is underway,” Netshiunda said.

Netshiunda said the suspects were also wanted for other killings.

“The suspects are also believed to be responsible for the recent murders of four people, including two off-duty police constables and the attempted murder of four other people at a tavern in Sundumbili on Tuesday, 4 January 2025.”

Gang leader killed

Last month, a feared gang leader who caused terror in Inanda, KwaMashu and the surrounding areas was fatally shot by police.

Officers shot the 22-year-old notorious Inanda West Gang leader and his 27-year-old accomplice during a shootout at Cottonlands in Verulam.

Netshiunda said police said they used intelligence to track down the gang leader and his two accomplices, who were driving to Umhlanga, reportedly to collect drugs and ammunition.

“When the three left Umhlanga, they swapped vehicles, and vigilant police managed to identify them and followed them until the suspects parked their vehicle along Vincent Dickinson Road in Cottonlands,” said KZN police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda.

“When police approached their vehicle, the suspects opened fire towards the police, and a shootout ensued,” Netshiunda said.

The gang leader had a warrant of arrest against him on a case of murder. Authorities linked him to more than 20 cases and accused him of killing more than 10 people.

His other cases included attempted murder, robberies, intimidation, and arson.

Additional reporting by Chulumanco Mahamba

