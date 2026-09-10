WATCH: Two foreign nationals arrested in multimillion-rand mandrax lab bust in Erasmia

Mosikili said the operation uncovered a sophisticated manufacturing operation allegedly producing about 800 000 Mandrax tablets a day.

Law enforcement officials have discovered yet another drug lab in the country, this time in Erasmia in Pretoria on Wednesday.

The Hawks’ South African Narcotics Bureau arrested two foreign nationals following the Crime Intelligence Head Office-driven operation, after information was handed over to the Hawks.

According to the South African Police Service (Saps), the operation led to the discovery of a clandestine Mandrax laboratory, estimated to be worth millions.

Addressing members of the media at the scene, Deputy National Commissioner for Policing Lieutenant General Tebello Mosikili said the operation uncovered a sophisticated manufacturing operation allegedly producing about 800 000 Mandrax tablets a day.

“We are not simply waiting for drugs to reach our streets before we act. We are going to the source and dismantling the infrastructure. And we are disrupting the networks that manufacture, transport and distribute these drugs.”

Watch the lab below:

#sapsHAWKS [UPDATE – ACTIVE CRIME SCENE: MULTIMILLION RAND MANDRAX DRUG LAB BUST IN ERASMIA]



Police are currently processing an active crime scene following the discovery of a multimillion rand mandrax drug laboratory in Erasmia.



More details to follow.#fightingcrime… pic.twitter.com/MJJcSojYVI September 9, 2026

Mosikili warned those involved in the illicit drug trade that the Saps approach goes beyond targeting street-level drug dealing.

“We are going after the source and the manufacturing facilities. We are going after the transportation routes and the distribution networks. And we are going after those who finance and profit from this illegal trade,” she said.

“There is nowhere to hide. If you manufacture drugs, we will come for your laboratory. And if you transport drugs, we will intercept your consignments, and if you distribute drugs, we will arrest you. If you sell drugs in our communities, we will find you. And if you finance or profit from this criminal enterprise, we will follow the money.”

Drug lab busts

This is not the Saps’ first drug lab bust. Just last month, five suspects were arrested for allegedly operating a multimillion-rand crystal methamphetamine manufacturing operation on a farm in Musina, Limpopo.

The discovery followed an intelligence-driven operation by the Hawks, in collaboration with Saps, South African Narcotics Bureau Head Office, Crime Intelligence Head Office, Hawks Limpopo, Special Task Force, Drug Enforcement Agency, and Homeland Security.

Authorities confiscated drugs and laboratory equipment with an estimated street value of R600 million, as well as an undisclosed amount of cash.

The suspects, aged between 20 and 47, are two Mexican nationals, two Zimbabwean nationals, and a Malawian national.

According to the Saps, this was the third clandestine drug laboratory to be shut down in Limpopo.

“The breakthrough follows a two-month intensive investigation into suspected drug manufacturing activities at the farm.

“The discovery has exposed an alleged sophisticated, industrial-scale operation believed to have been established for the manufacture of dangerous illicit substances destined for distribution,” the police said.

The Provincial Head of the Hawks in Limpopo, Major General Advocate Gopz Govender, welcomed the arrest, saying the operation sends a clear warning to organised criminal networks.