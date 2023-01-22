Daily news update: ANC Free State conference, Zuma’s ‘diamond man’, Arthur Mafokate gets mocked

Citizen Reporter

Magashule’s faction ‘drafting court papers’ to interdict ANC Free State conference

At least two African National Congress (ANC) branches associated with former ANC secretary general, Ace Magashule, are all allegedly preparing to interdict the party’s Free State provincial conference underway this weekend outside Mangaung.

The ANC source confirmed that a faction associated with Magashule was busy drafting papers to interdict the provincial conference to stop it because they were dissatisfied to be left out of the gathering.

ANC national executive committee (NEC) member David Mahlobo on Saturday said the ANC had not received court papers with an intention to interdict the conference.

President Cyril Ramaphosa.

As the country battles excessive load shedding, President Cyril Ramaphosa’s National Energy Crisis Committee (Necom) has released a six-month progress update on the implementation of the Energy Action Plan to end the rolling power cuts.

The update follows a period of load shedding which was escalated to stage 6 due to a high number of breakdowns across Eskom’s generation fleet.

Zuma’s diamond man Louis Liebenberg preaches to ‘die Volk’ from the shower

Louis Liebenberg

A near-explicit video of diamond dealer Louis Liebenberg is doing the rounds on social media and private messaging platforms after his wife Dezzi captured the visuals and shared them on Facebook.

The video begins with a shot of Dezzi’s face as she walks through their home and mentions that she is going to check if her husband is finished with what he was doing.

Health department tells jobless doctors to look elsewhere



The health department has told jobless doctors to look elsewhere for employment despite the country’s critical shortage of doctors, with barely than one doctor for 1 000 patients.

Responding to a parliamentary question In May last year, Health Minister Joe Phaahla revealed that the country’s doctor-to-patient ratio was 1:3 per 198 patients and 0,31 doctors per 1 000 patients, and the number of doctors is on the decrease.

Mpumalanga police arrest gang of suspected police station robbers

Mpumalanga police have arrested four suspects believed to be involved in the robbery of Kwaggafontein police station during which several guns were stolen from on-duty police officers.

Mpumalanga police have arrested four suspects believed to be involved in the robbery of Kwaggafontein police station during which several guns were stolen from on-duty police officers.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said the suspects, between the ages of 21 and 39, were intercepted on Friday whilst driving a Silver Hyundai i20 in eMalahleni, formerly known as Witbank.

Twin allegedly kills sibling with kitchen knife after vicious argument



A Polokwane family’s confrontation turned fatal earlier this week when one-half of a 36-year-old set of twins stabbed her sister to death with the kitchen knife in the Ga-Mogotlane village.

According to police reports, the twin sisters had gotten into an argument on Wednesday, 18 January and had become rowdy, disturbing their neighbours. The police were then called in to attend to the scene of a domestic violence dispute.

Arthur Mafokate

A clip from an interview featuring disgraced Kwaito legend Arthur Mafokate has seen the superstar-turned-businessman mocked for his dramatic reaction to a question about the recent allegations levelled against him.

The video posted on his YouTube account was conducted by Danny Mdluli who interviewed the South African Arts and Development Association (Saada) director in a show called ‘Set The Record Straight.’ Many admitted on social media that they had not heard of the show before the viral clip.

What Kaizer Chiefs can expect from their new Congolese player Bosomboli

Kaizer Chiefs fans during the DStv Premiership match against AmaZulu FC

New Kaizer Chiefs signing Christian Saile Basomboli has been described as a utility player who can play on the wing and as a target man.

The 22-year-old Bosomboli signed with Chiefs this week from Nchanga Rangers in Zambia after impressing during a trial with Amakhosi during the World Cup break.

He comes with huge expectations after passing Arthur Zwane’s strict recruitment requirements.

