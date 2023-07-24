By Reitumetse Makwea
Crime forums: Symbiotic community-police relationship more effective

Street patrols, guarding by citizens, but PR must be done on trust issues with cops.

South Africa has seen an increase in violent crime in 2022-23, and while it seems like law enforcement is failing in both crime prevention and detection, experts have suggested that police-community partnerships could reduce crime in cities such as Johannesburg. ALSO READ: Tshwane crime spree spike: Poor police presence under scrutiny Police-community partnership According to a study by the University of Pretoria (UP), a police-community partnership closes the gap between the police and community by establishing a working relationship and deep engagement between the two. Studies had previously shown communities have lost trust in the South African Police Service (Saps)....

