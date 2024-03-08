Taxi operations in Ekurhuleni resume following strike

Taxi drivers ceased their services on Thursday because of a contract dispute with the City of Ekurhuleni and the impounding of their taxis.

Taxi council Santaco said operations in Ekurhuleni are resuming normally . File Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Taxi council Santaco said operations in Ekurhuleni have resumed on Friday morning, a day after they were suspended due to a strike.

The taxi strike caused severe traffic delays on the highway, with motorists expressing their frustration on social media.

It is understood the taxi association and the city reached a resolution on Thursday night with an agreement that drivers would resume services.

“All taxi operations in Ekurhuleni will resume normally from tomorrow (Friday) morning. Santaco Ekurhuleni wishes to apologize again to all commuters who were left stranded.”

All taxi operations in Ekurhuleni will resume normally from tomorrow morning.



Two killed

Meanwhile, police are searching for an unknown number of suspects after two people were shot and killed in Germiston in suspected taxi violence.

Gauteng police spokesperson, Lieutenant Colonel Mavela Masondo, said the victims were inside a car when they were shot.

“The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage, although it is suspected to be related to taxi violence. Both deceased are said to be members of the local taxi association.

The Gauteng transport department said it could not link the shooting to the ongoing taxi strike in the area.

Masondo said police are on the hunt for the suspects involved in the shooting.

“Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station or call crime stop on 08600 10111.”

Taxi violence

In January, nearly 10 suspects were nabbed by the police following the deaths of three people as a result of a taxi violence-related shootout in the Eastern Cape.

The victims were shot at a taxi rank in Port St Johns, with three minibus taxis being torched.

Five other people were injured during the incident.

