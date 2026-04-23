Two police officers killed after returning from duty in Eastern Cape

Police officers in South Africa are coming under increased attack.

Two police officers have been killed in the Eastern Cape after returning from active duty.

The two South African Police Service (Saps) officers were killed at approximately 4:30pm in the New Brighton area in Ngangelizwe on Wednesday, 22 April 2026.

Murder

Saps spokesperson Brigadier Nobuntu Gantana said the male officer died at the scene, while the female officer is in critical condition in the hospital.

“The names of the officers will be released as soon as next-of-kin notification is completed. This is an active crime scene. Further information will be shared in due course.

“Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111 or via the MySAPS App,” Gantana said.

Police killings

Police officers in South Africa are coming under increased attack in the country, with more than 20 men and women in blue killed during the past financial year.

Last month, Saps joined police organisations around the world in honouring and remembering all the men and women who lost their lives in the line of duty on the Interpol International Day of Remembrance for Fallen Officers.

Honouring cops

On the day, a wave of blue was seen across the world, with flags flying at half-mast at all police stations and all police vehicles with their blue lights on in tribute.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Athlenda Mathe said policing is one of the few professions where the “decision to protect our communities can cost a police officer everything”.

“As a result, between 1 April, 2024 and 31 March, 2025, the Saps lost 27 police officers who died in the line of duty. Nineteen of them were shot and killed, seven died in motor vehicle accidents, and one was hit with a blunt object on the upper body.”

Arrests

Mathe said the Hawks have arrested 263 police killers since 2023.

The arrests have led to 75 life sentences and a combined 2 799 years in prison for those convicted.