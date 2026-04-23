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KZN’s most wanted shot dead, fugitive brother accused of burying body in secret

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By Faizel Patel

Senior Journalist

2 minute read

23 April 2026

04:09 am

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The brothers are linked to several murders, including that of a cross-border crime fighter and traditional healer.

KZN’s most wanted shot dead, fugitive brother accused of burying body in secret

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In what can be described as a scene from a crime movie, one of KwaZulu-Natal’s (KZN) most wanted suspects has been shot dead during a failed house robbery, with his body allegedly buried in secret by his brother, who is now on the run.

Sifiso “Coach/Mlungu” Malwane, one of the infamous Malwane brothers linked to multiple murders, including that of Cross Border Crime Fighter Sipho Juda Mthethwa, was killed on Sunday night, 19 April 2026, in the Thengani area under the Emanguzi policing precinct.

Botched robbery

Police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda said Malwane and an accomplice allegedly stormed a home armed with firearms and demanded vehicle keys.

“The victim reportedly reached for his firearm and managed to fire shots towards the suspects, who fled. Sifiso was shot and injured but managed to escape,” Netshiunda explained.

On Monday, 20 April, the Emanguzi Cross Border Intervention Team received intelligence about an unlawful burial at Umgodiwemvubu.

Body buried

Netshiunda said investigations confirmed the body was Malwane’s, clandestinely buried by his brother Musa Malwane, himself wanted for murders and cross-border crimes, including the killing of traditional healer James Mthembu.

“After following due processes, the body of Sifiso was exhumed, and investigations are underway. The search for Musa Malwane continues, and a charge of defeating the ends of justice is likely to be added to his long list of violent crimes,” Netshiunda said.

Cross-border crime

The Malwane brothers have long been associated with violent cross-border criminal networks, and their names feature prominently on the police’s most wanted list.

Their alleged involvement in multiple murders and organised crime has made them a priority for law enforcement in northern KZN.

Appeal

Police have appealed to the public for information on Musa’s whereabouts via the Crime Stop line 08600 10111 or the MySAPS App.

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Authorities emphasised that community cooperation is vital in dismantling criminal syndicates that continue to destabilise border regions.

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brothers house robbery KwaZulu-Natal (KZN) Murder Police shooting South African Police Service (SAPS)

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