Two suspects arrested at Kuilsrivier B&B after being found with drugs worth R3m

51 bags filled with Mandrax tablets were recovered, along with five kilogrammes of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of R3 million

A 29-year-old woman and a 35-year old man are expected to appear before the Kuilsrivier Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday after being caught in possession of drugs worth an estimated R3 million.

During the early hours of Monday morning, South African Police Service (Saps) members received information about drug activity at a bed and breakfast in the Langverwacht area in Kuilsrivier, Western Cape.

Police raid B&B

Acting on the information, authorities found a man who matched the suspect’s description and a woman in the room at the identified address.

According to the Saps, a white VW Polo vehicle was parked in front of their room.

When members looked through the vehicle’s window, they saw a big black bag on the back seat of the vehicle.

Vehicle search

After the suspect was requested to unlock the vehicle, police found a large amount of Mandrax tablets.

Following further inspection, police discovered other bags containing more Mandrax tablets and crystal meth.

A total of 51 bags filled with Mandrax tablets were recovered, along with five kilogrammes of methamphetamine, with an estimated street value of R3 million. R17 000 in cash, believed to be the proceeds of crime, was also confiscated.

Both suspects were arrested and face charges for possession of and dealing in drugs.