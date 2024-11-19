Courts

19 Nov 2024

11:50 am

Apartheid-era cops plead not guilty to 1987 murder of Caiphus Nyoka

Nyoka was shot and killed by apartheid police in 1987.

Former commanding officer Major Leon van der Berg, Sergeant Pieter Stander, and Sergeant Abram Hercules Engelbrecht in court. Picture: X/@Doreen_Mokgolo

Three former apartheid-era police officers have pleaded not guilty to the 1987 murder of student activist Caiphus Nyoka.

Former riot cop Pieter Stander, along with Leon van den Berg and Abram Engelbrecht – both former members of the Benoni Security Branch – appeared in the Gauteng High Court sitting in Benoni on Tuesday.

John Marais, a former Section Leader of the Reaction Unit 6 in Dunnottar pleaded guilty to the killing of Nyoka last week in the Pretoria High Court and was found guilty of murder.

Murder

At the time of his death, Nyoka was a student activist and a member of the Congress of South African Students (Cosas).

On the evening of 23 August 1987, Marais and some of the members of the security branch and other units within the South African police allegedly met to discuss a plan to kill Nyoka. A plan to raid his home was allegedly devised under the then-commanding officer Van den Berg, who was also charged separately.

*This is a developing story

