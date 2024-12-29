Operation Vala Umgodi: Unpolished diamonds found and 15 foreign nationals arrested

Operation Vala Umgodi has made weekly arrests across the country as police continue their coordinated effort to fight illegal mining.

Operation Vala Umgodi recorded a significant success along the west coast on Friday, 27 December.

Police arrested at least 16 suspects in connection with illegal activities in Kleinzee, a small town roughly 150km from the Namibian border.

In addition to illegal mining equipment, police confiscated a small bag of unpolished diamonds from one of the suspects.

15 undocumented nationals

Information from intelligence units led police to the Nattubooi informal settlement in Kleinzee where the alleged illegal miners were believed to be residing.

Assisted by members of the South African National Defence Force (SANDF), police cordoned off the area and began their raid of the settlement.

In searching each dwelling, police arrested several undocumented foreign nationals and one South African.

“The search led to the arrest of fifteen undocumented persons, which included ten males and five females between the ages of 40 and 49,” confirmed Northern Cape police spokesperson Sergeant Molefi Shemane.

Two jackhammers were confiscated from a female suspect, while the South African was found in possession of unpolished diamonds.

Shamane urged the public to report any possible illegal mining activity at their nearest police station.

Three arrested in Limpopo

Meanwhile, three suspects were recently arrested in Letsitele during an Operation Vala Umgodi raid in Limpopo.

The arrested suspects are aged between 17 and 53, with one of the men being an undocumented foreign national.

Police confiscated multiple tools used to conduct their illegal mining operation, as well as weapons including a homemade panga and a pocket knife

“In addition, a 5kg plastic containing presumed precious minerals — suspected to be gold — was recovered,” confirmed Limpopo police spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Stephen Thakeng.

The suspects are set to appear in court on 30 December on charges of illegal mining and contravention of the Immigration Act.

