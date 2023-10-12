WATCH: ‘Illegal immigrant’s Fordsburg blockade’ about corruption and protection money

The man behind the video claimed he paid R100k last year to keep his children safe.

An angry Fordsburg businessman’s warning that Fordsburg is closed has gone viral on social media. Picture: TikTok/ Mohsinali5802

City of Joburg MMC for public safety Dr Mgcini Tshwaku has responded to a video of alleged illegal immigrants “warning” law enforcement and immigration officers against visiting Fordsburg, blaming corruption and extortion.

In the video shared online, a man believed to be a local businessman said Fordsburg was closed to the corrupt.

Watch the man’s warning video below

SAPS and immigration officers have been warned not to come to Fordsburg by illegal immigrants pic.twitter.com/S6CTy9BrbP October 10, 2023

“I have no fight with any immigration officer or police officer. I have a fight with those who try to bribe you. Don’t come to my side, especially Fordsburg,” the man is heard saying, adding that he’s willing to go to prison or “do anything” if needs be.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa: illegal immigration ‘exacerbated many of SA’s social and economic problems’

The video was posted under the caption: “SAPS and immigration officers have been warned not to come to Fordsburg by illegal immigrants”.

It sparked strong reactions online, with EFF leader Julius Malema among those calling for the man to account.

Tshwaku visited the area on Wednesday, where the man claimed an alleged criminal had been terrorising businesses in the area, demanding protection money and threatening to call law enforcement and immigration officials to search businesses.

“He’s got connections with officials and is an informant,” the man claimed.

He said the video was directed at the alleged criminal, and claimed he paid R100 000 last year to keep his children safe.

“I was just angry because I am tired of this. Even my children are scared of police.”

Tshwaku said his department would investigate the allegations.

ALSO READ: SA to overhaul 6 key border entry points with cutting-edge tech

He told Power FM he would meet with the community on Thursday to better understand the extent of the issues.

“If something like that happens, it may spread to other communities. You know that it has started coming to township businesses, where people are terrorised and threatened if they do not pay”.

Head of justice and violence prevention at the Institute for Security Studies Gareth Newham told The Citizen organised crime, including cash-in-transits heists and extortion, had increased over the past few years, crippling the economy.

“There’s no clear plan to halt the decline in policing. And so the decline continues and as a result organised crime will continue increasing and so other subjects of that crime such as cash-in-transits heists, extortion, these criminal networks that call themselves business units or forums will continue to blossom.”