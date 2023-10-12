WATCH: Police respond to viral video of motorist riding into alleged hijacker

The driver clearly wasn't taking a back seat to crime

The man attempted to stop the car and was seemingly ridden over. Picture: Twitter/ Yusuf Abramjee

Police have urged a driver who foiled an alleged attempted hijacking, by driving his car into his alleged attacker, to come forward.

In a video of the incident, shared on social media this week, the driver can be seen slowing down at an intersection, when what appears to be a child or young teenager seems to approach the car with a weapon in his hand.

He signals for the car to stop while attempting to stand in front of it. The driver then accelerates and seems to hit the alleged attacker, before speeding off.

Speaking to The Citizen, Western Cape police spokesperson Wesley Twigg encouraged the driver to lodge a criminal complaint for an investigation to be launched.

“Kindly be advised if a video is circulating it does not mean that a case was registered for investigation. If the victim did not open a case we encourage him/her to do so in order for an investigation to be launched.”

This is the second time in a few weeks a motorist has been captured on video attempting to use their vehicle to stop a hijacking.

Last month, Durban motorist Sandy-Lee Ward used her car to chase after a hijacker who stole her handbag. CCTV footage from a nearby petrol station captured her pursuit of the suspect, and the moment she hit him with her car.

The woman was not charged, and her handbag was recovered.

The City of Cape Town warned motorists to be vigilant on Jakes Gerwel Drive between the N2 and Voortrekker Road, where the incident took place, labelling it a crime hotspot.

The City’s Metro Police said it had registered 300 theft out of motor vehicle incidents at intersections across the city in the last six months. These included cases where items were stolen from stationary vehicles, motorists were driving with open windows, or were doors unlocked.

“The City urges the public to be extremely vigilant while on the road. Not just at known hotspots, but at all times, as these crimes are opportunistic in nature and can occur at any time,” it told The Citizen.