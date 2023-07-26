Four suspects nabbed with R1.1m of Ford Ranger engine parts

By Alex Shahini

Ford’s next generation Ranger has proven to be a popular addition to the Blue Oval’s line-up in South Africa, so popular in fact that the Silverton plant that produces it had R1.1-million worth of automotive parts stolen. Four suspects have since been arrested and appeared at the Pretoria Magistrate’s Court.

Aged 29, 33, 37 and 44, the perpetrators managed to temporarily disown the facility of parts that would’ve go into producing the Blue Oval’s bakkie.

Looted

Hawks spokesperson Colonel Katlego Mogale said Ford reached out regarding possible theft of engines on Thursday (20 July).

Two of the suspects arrested are reportedly security guards where the automotive parts were stolen from. A repair shop owner and the truck driver comprised a total of four suspects arrested for being in possession of the suspected stolen property.

“Following up on the information, it was later established that the theft allegedly occurred on the premises of the Ford Motor Company South Africa where a truck from a courier company was used to load racks with about 36 engines,” Mogale said.

Eventually caught

After the truck failed to follow the correct procedure, it exited the Silverton premises loaded with the parts and proceeded to an address at Charles Leyds Street in Eersterust. This instruction was reportedly given by a forklift driver.

“The racks and forklift were found at the drop-off address without the engines. Two elderly persons found at the premises explained that they did not know about the cargo,” Mogale said.

Ford South Africa has so far declined to comment on the ordeal.

