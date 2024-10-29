Woman killed after being struck by car and shot dead in KZN

The woman was declared deceased by paramedics at the scene.

A woman has been killed in what is believed to be an apparent hit in KwaZulu-Natal (KZN).

IPSS Medical Rescue and IPSS Search & Rescue units responded to reports of the shooting on the R102 near Etete on Tuesday morning.

Spokesperson Samantha Meyrick said the woman was walking along the road when the incident happened.

Shooting

“Initial reports are that a woman was struck by a motorist, who after crashing into another car, returned to shoot the woman before fleeing on foot.

“The South African Police Service (Saps) and KDM (Kwadukuza Municipality) were on scene, and the exact cause and motive will be subject to further investigation.

“Traffic on the R102 will be affected as this is now a crime scene. Our condolences go out to the friends and family of the deceased,” Meyrick said.

A source told The Citizen that the man who shot the woman may have been her former partner.

Mass shooting

Meanwhile, police arrested one suspect and are still searching for at least five others in connection with the mass shooting of four people and the attempted murder of one person in KZN.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Robert Netshiunda, six suspects, who had concealed their identities with face masks and carrying rifles and handguns, entered a homestead where there was a traditional ceremony and opened fire.

“Three victims died at the scene and two were rushed to a medical facility where one later succumbed to injuries. The deceased victims are aged 45,57,60 and 61 years old.

“Swift intelligence-driven investigations by Amangwe police detectives led them to a hospital where a 28-year-old suspect was arrested. The suspect had sustained a gunshot wound to the chest and a broken arm from the crime scene and was taken to hospital by his accomplices.”

Netshiunda said the motive of the mass shooting is being investigated.

