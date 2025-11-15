News

10 dead, 30 injured in Free State crash

By Kyle Zeeman

15 November 2025

01:01 pm

The bus was transporting workers to Bloemfontein when it collided with a truck.

The scene of ta crash between a bus and a truck in the free state

The scene of the crash between a bus and a truck travelling towards Bloemfontein. Picture: Supplied/ Free State Road Incident Management System (RIMS).

The N8 between Bloemfontein and Botshabelo turned into a scene of carnage on Saturday morning when a collision between a bus and a truck left several dead and dozens injured.

Chairperson of the Free State Road Incident Management System, Sipho Towa, said the bus was transporting workers to Bloemfontein when it collided with a truck near the RRR farming area.

“There were 10 fatalities confirmed on scene, seven males and three females, all adults. There are six critically injured in hospital, and 24 others who suffered light to moderate injuries.”

“They have been transported to the Braam Fischer Busamed Hospital, Pelonomi Trauma Hospital in Bloemfontein, and Botshabelo Hospital in Botshabelo.”

Towa said rainy weather may have contributed to the severity of the crash.

Law enforcement officials and investigators are on the scene, and lanes toward Bloemfontein are currently closed.

“We advise motorists to please use alternative routes and drive cautiously,” he added.

This is a developing story

