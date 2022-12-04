Women arrested for allegedly trying to sell lion cubs in Boksburg

Citizen Reporter

Four women are currently behind bars after appearing in court for allegedly trying to sell lion cubs in Boksburg.

They appeared in the Boksburg Magistrate’s Court earlier this week after allegedly attempting to sell the cats, worth approximately R30 000.

Tip-off

They were arrested by the Hawks on 29 November, after its Serious Organised Crime Investigation Unit received a tip-off from crime intelligence a day prior, Boksburg Advertiser reports.

“Following surveillance, a search and seizure operation netted the four women in Trichardts Road, Boksburg North. Three lion cubs, estimated to be about five weeks old, were rescued and taken to a vet,” spokesperson Captain Lloyd Ramovha said.

The women face charges of carrying out restricted activity involving a threatened or protected species without a permit, and the unlawful purchase of specially protected game, Ramovha explained.

They are also accused of being in contravention of the National Environmental Management: Biodiversity Act.

Boksburg SPCA manager Vicky Finnemore expressed shock and horror at the casual nature in which the cubs were being sold in a residential area.

“We are happy the perpetrators were arrested and hope that justice prevails. One can only wonder what has become of the mother of these cubs,” she told the publication.

Captive lion breeding in SA

Captive lion breeding is rife in South Africa, with evidence the industry has ties to the bone trade in Asia.

Breeding lions in captivity was banned last year, with the Department of Forestry, Fisheries and the Environment in August committing to appointing a ministerial task team to create exit strategies for lion breeders.

Blood Lions campaign manager Dr Louise de Waal said their own surveys in 2020 indicated well over 450 captive-bred facilities, with 10 000 to 12 000 captive predators.

The world has lost 43% of its wild lions between 1995 and 2015, a figure that has increased sharply over the past five years. Lions face mass poaching, even in protected areas.

Edited and compiled by Nica Richards.

Parts of this article first appeared on Caxton publication Boksburg Advertiser’s website. Read the original article here.