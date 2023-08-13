Daily news update: DA Gauteng congress, Cele leads Operation Shanela and Umlazi shooting

By Citizen Reporter

‘We need to focus our weapons on the opponent’, says Msimanga after re-election as DA Gauteng leader

DA Gauteng leader Solly Msimanga. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Former City of Tshwane mayor Solly Msimanga has been re-elected as the leader of the Democratic Alliance (DA) in Gauteng.

DA Gauteng held its elective congress at the Birchwood Hotel in Boksburg on Saturday, which saw Msimanga emerge victorious for a second term in leading the province ahead of the 2024 elections.

Msimanga and provincial legislature member Khume Ramulifho went head-to-head for the top position after former Johannesburg mayor and caucus leader Mpho Phalatse pulled out of the race.

‘When they see police, they run away’, says Cele on foreign nationals selling fake goods

Police Minister Bheki Cele. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Police Minister Bheki Cele says undocumented foreign nationals continue to make the police’s fight against crime difficult.

Cele led the Operation Shanela in Johannesburg CBD on Saturday clamping down business operations selling counterfeit goods.

The operation was carried out by the South African Police Services (Saps), the Johannesburg Metropolitan Police Department (JMPD), the Department of Home Affairs as well the Department of Employment and Labour.

Cops launch manhunt for gang after mass shooting in Umlazi, KZN

Picture: iStock

Police in KwaZulu-Natal have launched a manhunt for at least four armed men who are suspected to be behind a mass shooting which left six people dead and one critically injured.

It is understood the shooting took place at Q Section, Umlazi on Friday night, 11 August 2023.

Police said the gang stormed into a house just before midnight and shot two people who were inside the house.

Investigations underway after senior SANParks manager killed by hippo in Kruger National Park

Picture: iStock

The South African National Parks (SANParks) has confirmed an investigation into the death of a senior manager after he was killed by a hippo.

Kobus de Wet, who worked for SANParks’ environmental crime investigative unit (ECI), was attacked by the hippo while camping at the Kruger National Park on Saturday.

SanParks spokesperson Isaac Phaahla said details of the incident was unclear.

SA still facing ‘the crude legacy of pre-1994 environmental racism’

Shacks on the banks of the Jukskei river in Alexandra, 9 December 2022. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

South Africa still faces “the crude legacy of pre-1994 environmental racism” 29 years after the end of apartheid, says UN special rapporteur Dr Marcos Orellana.

He was in SA on an official visit to examine the human rights situation related to the environmentally sound management and disposal of hazardous substances and waste in the country.

Orellana said the report would be presented to the human rights council in September 2024.

New Princess Diana documentary airing on SABC 3 on Monday

Well-wishers, one holding a banner featuring an image of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, line the route of the ‘King’s Procession’, in central London, on May 6, 2023 ahead of the Coronation of King Charles III. Picture: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP

At 3 am on 31 August 1997, Princess Diana was declared dead following a tragic and controversial car accident. The public grief was instantaneous and unprecedented. Thousands flocked to London to pay their respects, and a 50-foot carpet of flowers sprung up outside Kensington Palace.

Amid this public outpouring of grief, the Royal family elected to remain out of the public eye at their family estate in Balmoral.

Jali sees red as Sundowns march into MTN8 semis

Swallows midfielder Andile Jali leaves the pitch after being shown a red card against Sundowns on Saturday. Sundowns won the MTN8 quarterfinal 1-0. Picture: Samuel Shivambu/BackpagePix.

Andile Jali was sent off for Moroka Swallows as Mamelodi Sundowns moved into the semifinals of the MTN8 Cup in an ill-tempered quarterfinals between the two teams at Lucas Moripe Stadium on Saturday.

Themba Zwane scored the only goal of the match to send his team to the last four of a competition they last won two years ago.

Duane Vermeulen prepares for ’emotional’ end to stellar Bok career

Springbok captain Duane Vermeulen. Picture: Gordon Arons/Gallo Images

Springbok legend Duane Vermeulen is preparing for what is most likely his final outing on the international stage and possibly in rugby altogether as he nears the end of a sparkling career.

The 37-year-old Vermeulen is the oldest player in the Bok World Cup squad, and has been dropping hints in recent times that this will be his final hurrah.

