18 Aug 2024

Zambian arrested at OR Tambo for alleged kidnapping of businessman

Upon arrival at the airport, the suspect was arrested by a multidisciplinary team, including SAPS anti-kidnapping task force.

A 40- year-old Zambian national was intercepted as he arrived in the country from Zambia at the OR TAMBO International Airport on Sunday morning. Picture: Saps

A 40-year-old Zambian national was apprehended at OR Tambo International Airport on Sunday morning upon his arrival from Zambia.

Police had been closely monitoring his movements, as he is suspected to be a key ringleader in a kidnapping-for-ransom syndicate targeting South African businessmen.

He is specifically connected to the abduction of a 63-year-old businessman in Helderkruin, Roodepoort, in July.

The businessman was rescued the same day police discovered R300 million worth of crystal meth at two properties in Fourways and a hotel in Bruma.

The suspect is also believed to play a significant role in the R300 million drug seizure.

Upon arrival at the airport, the suspect was arrested by a multidisciplinary team, including SAPS anti-kidnapping task force, counterintelligence, detectives, JMPD K-9 unit, Flying Squad, and private security.

He will face charges alongside eight other suspects involved in the kidnapping and drug bust.

