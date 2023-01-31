Three cars worth over R1 million recovered en route to Mozambique

Faizel Patel

Police have recovered three vehicles worth more than R1 million at the Lebombo Port of Entry en route to Mozambique.

A 49-year-old suspect was also arrested for the possession of a suspected stolen motor vehicle.

Stolen vehicle

A Ford Ranger valued at about R800 000 was intercepted at the vehicle control check point, police spokesperson Brigadier Selvy Mohlala said.

“A 49-year-old Tanzanian national who alleged that he stays in Mozambique was stopped at the vehicle control check point whilst en route to Mozambique from South Africa. The vehicle looked suspicious hence police instituted further investigation. During the preliminary investigation, it transpired that the vehicle is owned by the bank and was purchased less than a month ago.”

“The probe further revealed that not even a single instalment was paid for the vehicle. The driver possessed documents indicating that he is the lawful owner of the vehicle and claimed that he bought the vehicle from someone in Gauteng. The driver was arrested and further investigation on the originality of his documents which is believed to have been acquired fraudulently will be conducted,” he said.

ALSO READ: SANDF recover three stolen cars near Mozambican border

Court appearance

The man identified as Mohamed Rutenga appeared at the Komatipoort Magistrate’s Court on Monday 30 January 2023 and granted bail of R1000, Mohlala said.

The case was postponed to 3 March 2023 for trial.

Stolen vehicles en route to Mozambique

In a separate incident a Toyota GD6 double cab valued at about R750 000 with tampered engine and vehicle identification numbers was also intercepted whilst going to Mozambique from South Africa.

The vehicle was confiscated and an enquiry has been opened with regard to the ownership of the vehicle, Mohlala said.

On Saturday, an Isuzu tow truck believed to have been tampered with was intercepted on its way to Mozambique.

The driver evaded arrest but the vehicle was confiscated for investigation purposes, Mohlala said.

“No one has been arrested in this instance however police are in pursuit of the suspect. The total estimated value of the confiscated vehicles over the weekend is R1 800 000.”

Authorities commended

The Provincial Commissioner of the Saps in Mpumalanga, Lieutenant General Semakaleng Daphney Manamela, commended all members involved in the recoveries and the arrest of the suspect.

“The members have done a great job, saving a fortune by the recovery of the vehicles and I am proud that our police and other law enforcers have the interest of the inhabitants of the Republic at heart,” said Manamela.

ALSO READ: 25 people arrested for sabotage, theft and fraud at Eskom