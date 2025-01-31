DA slams Gauteng government over dilapidated industrial parks

According to the DA, the GPG has failed to realise its potential to innovate how industrial parks operate.

Despite spending more than R134 million between 2015 and 2018, industrial parks in Gauteng remain undesirable.

The Democratic Alliance (DA) earlier this week called on the Gauteng government to improve the state of industrial parks in the province.

According to DA Gauteng spokesperson for Economic Development, Nazley Sharif, the area was overrun with mounds of scrap metal, lacked basic road infrastructure, and featured ruined and neglected buildings, with economic activity almost non-existent.

“The Gauteng Provincial Government (GPG) has failed to realise the potential and failed to provide innovation for new ways of how these parks can operate, be managed and essentially provide a return of investment by growing the GDP and creating much-needed jobs,” Sharif added.

Over R134 million spent

In addition, she said that during inspections at Eldorado Park, Ennerdale, Orlando, Pennyville, and Dobsonville, they found frustrated tenants due to a lack of maintenance.

“Some have been tenants for 30 years and since then have been subjected to the worst conditions and failure by government.”

Sharif further added that these parks received over R134 million between the years 2015 and 2028, yet their state is “worrying”.

‘Industrial parks to ensure job creation’

The DA asserts that the GPG has failed to unlock its potential to innovate industrial park operations, management, and job creation.

“This can be done by implementing a new model that relooks at industrial parks, put together by political will, private-public partnerships and providing key services to support businesses,” Sharif said.

Furthermore, the government is called to ensure a conducive environment is created.

“This is the only viable option for these industrial parks to ensure job creation and add to our GDP.”

The Citizen contacted the Gauteng Department of Economic Development but had not received a reply by the time of publication.

