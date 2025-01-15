ActionSA absorbs Forum 4 Service Delivery in step to ‘unite opposition’

ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba announces Forum 4 Service Delivery leader Mbahare Kekana as the party's new deputy.

ActionSA has declared its intention to unite smaller opposition parties under one banner.

The party announced on Wednesday that it would be absorbing Forum 4 Service Delivery (F4SD), a party that won 18 523 votes in the 2024 national elections.

The move would not see the dissolving of F4SD as provisions have been made for existing members to hold dual membership.

Answer to GNU and Progressive Caucus

ActionSA National Chairperson Michael Beaumont illustrated how his party did not align with the “colossus” that is the government of national unity, while also not forming part of the Progressive Caucus which is made up of liberation forces.

He promised positivity in 2025 but bemoaned the government of national unity (GNU) and the 70% of parliament that made up their ranks, describing its political mechanics as “paralysed”.

Beaumont stated his belief that the party could unify those left out of either divide under a third umbrella in preparation for the 2026 local government elections.

“Today is the first step of many to unite the opposition. We are here to end the era of political party self-interest,” said Beaumont.

Mutual cooperation agreement

Beaumont announced that F4SD will contest the 2026 election under the ActionSA banner, but would retain limited autonomy under their newly signed cooperation agreement.

Under the agreement, the parties will campaign under the banner of ActionSA, but members will have dual membership to allow them to keep the seats they have already earned.

The parties will formulate an amended constitution, will hold a joint elective conference to be held this year and will facilitate the amalgamation of structures at regional, provincial and national levels.

“We need to come together in a way that creates one organisation with one mission and one purpose for the South African people,” said Beaumont, stressing that F4SD members join as equals.

He hoped this would be the first such announcement, as talks with other organisations were in their “infancy” but that solution could be found through mutual sacrifices.

‘Not about politics’

The leader of F4SD is Mbahare Johannes Kekana who has led the party since its founding in 2015.

The party earned seats in almost 30 municipalities across the country in the 2016 elections and won 38 council seats in the 2021 local elections.

Kekana said he fights for forgotten South Africans and was willing to work with any organisation that puts the needs of the nation first.

“This journey is not about ActionSA, it is not about F4SD. This journey is a calling — it is bigger than us. It is not about politics, it is about everyone who actually loves this country,” said Kekana.

To a rapturous reception from the gallery, ActionSA leader Herman Mashaba announced Kekana as the new ActionSA deputy leader.

Fight for service delivery

Mashaba reiterated that his choice not to join parliament was geared towards moments such as this, where he could play a more “strategic” role.

“What you are here to witness this morning, is not only historical, it is also very necessary for our country,” said ActionSA’s leader

“You will agree that much of the pain of South African communities is at the coalface of service delivery at a local government level,” he added.

The ActionSA leader stressed the importance of taking on the extra responsibilities of both parties’ footprints, but that everything was being done with 2026 in mind.

