Daily news update: Ex-MEC liable in Life Esidimeni | Police hunt two in Freitag murder | Ex-VBS boss sentenced to 495 years

Here’s your morning news update: An easy-to-read selection of our top stories.

News today includes the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that some of the deaths at Life Esidimeni were due to negligence on the part of the province’s former Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu.

Meanwhile, police have shared the photos of two people they have obtained arrest warrants for in connection with former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag’s murder.

Furthermore, the Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has sentenced former Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi to 495 years for his crimes.

News Today: 11 July 2024

The weather service has warned of damaging winds, heavy rain, and high fire danger in several areas. – full weather forecast here.

Former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu responsible for Life Esidimeni, court rules

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has ruled that some of the deaths at Life Esidimeni were due to negligence on the part of the province’s former Health MEC, Qedani Mahlangu.

Judge Mmonoa Teffo delivered her findings into the Life Esidimeni inquest on Wednesday.

Former Gauteng health MEC Qedani Mahlangu. Picture: Gallo Images / Alon Skuy

Teffo ruled that Mahlangu and former director of Gauteng’s mental health services, Dr Makgabo Manamela were responsible for the deaths of nine patients.

CONTINUE READING: Former Health MEC Qedani Mahlangu responsible for Life Esidimeni, court rules

Western Cape may close up to 53 schools due to severe weather, 5 000 displaced

The Western Cape provincial government plans to close up to 53 schools across six districts after severe weather made the instruction of learning difficult, and in some cases, impossible.

On Wednesday, a day after public schools across the country opened for the third term, some schools in the province remained closed due to flooding, inaccessibility to access routes, and damage to buildings.

The Liesbeek River canal after incessant rain in Cape Town. Photo: X/Christian Eedes

A total of 137 schools have been impacted in the province, with 18 being flooded. The possible closure of the 53 schools is a precautionary response ahead of a level 8 weather warning issued by the South African Weather Service for Thursday.

CONTINUE READING: WATCH: Western Cape may close up to 53 schools due to severe weather, 5 000 displaced

Police say two on the run for former high jump star Jacques Freitag’s murder

Police have shared the photos of two people they have obtained arrest warrants for in connection with former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag’s murder.

Freitag’s bullet-ridden body was found in a field near the Zandfontein Cemetery in Pretoria West last Monday afternoon, 1 July, during an extensive search operation for the missing man.

Chantell Oosthuizen and Rudie Lubbe. Photo: X/SA Police Service

The former top athlete was allegedly also stabbed. The police’s search for the knife, projectile and bullet casings, however, yielded no results.

CONTINUE READING: Police say two on the run for former high jump star Jacques Freitag’s murder

Massive earthquake strikes seabed off SA’s Cape coast

It’s hard to believe, but an “atomic bomb”-scale earthquake shook the ocean floor a mere 2000km from Mossel Bay this morning.

The earthquake – measuring 6.7 on the Richter scale – was recorded at 6.55am on Wednesday, 10 July about 2,140km south of Mossel Bay in the Indian Ocean.

A strong earthquake shook the ocean floor off the coast of Mossel Bay. Picture: iStock

Volcano Discovery reported that very strong shaking near the epicentre was detected with the estimated seismic energy activity of the earthquake measured at 197 gigawatt hours, which is equivalent to 10.6 atomic bombs.

CONTINUE READING: Massive earthquake strikes seabed off SA’s Cape coast

Court sentences former VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi to 495 years

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria has sentenced former Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank chairperson Tshifhiwa Matodzi to 495 years for his crimes.

Matodzi appeared in court on Wednesday after entering into a plea agreement with the state.

Former VBS Mutual Bank chair Tshifhiwa Matodzi at Palm Ridge Regional Court in Johannesburg, 18 June 2020, after charges of theft of billions of rands from the bank. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

As part of the agreement, he pleaded guilty to all 33 charges.

CONTINUE READING: Court sentences former VBS boss Tshifhiwa Matodzi to 495 years

