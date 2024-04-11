WATCH: Nkosindiphile Xhakaza elected unopposed as new Ekurhuleni mayor

ANC’s Ekurhuleni Convener Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has been elected the new mayor of Ekurhuleni.

The municipality had been without a mayor for two weeks after African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana’s removal from office following a motion of no confidence.

Ekurhuleni council: Nkosidiphile Doctor Xhakaza has been elected as the mayor of Ekurhuleni unopposed. @ScrollaAfrica pic.twitter.com/JifaXjDiJE April 11, 2024

Xhakaza was elected unopposed.



This is a developing story. Please refresh for more updates.