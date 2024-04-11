Politics

Home » News » South Africa » Politics

Avatar photo

By Kyle Zeeman

Digital News Editor

1 minute read

11 Apr 2024

01:10 pm

WATCH: Nkosindiphile Xhakaza elected unopposed as new Ekurhuleni mayor

The municipality had been without a mayor for two weeks.

Ekurhuleni council chambers.

City of Ekurhuleni council. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen

ANC’s Ekurhuleni Convener Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has been elected the new mayor of Ekurhuleni.

The municipality had been without a mayor for two weeks after African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana’s removal from office following a motion of no confidence.

Xhakaza was elected unopposed.

This is a developing story. Please refresh for more updates.

Read more on these topics

Ekurhuleni Ekurhuleni metro mayor politics

Catch up with the latest news from The Citizen on WhatsApp by following our channel. Click here to join.

EDITOR'S CHOICE

Local News WATCH: Lions seen killing and feeding on another lion (VIDEO)
Elections ‘Leader or the heir?’- Mbalula ‘throws shade at Zuma and MK’ after election court victory
Business ‘Sars could attach your assets’ – expert warns owing taxpayers
Education ‘I don’t have money for groceries’- UJ Nsfas students hungry after being short changed by over R1.3K
Local Soccer Chiefs superfan Machaka slams Amakhosi coaches

Click here to get The Citizen news and updates on Whatsapp.

Find out more

RELATED ARTICLES

Access premium news and stories

Access to the top content, vouchers and other member only benefits

Subscribe