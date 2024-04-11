WATCH: Nkosindiphile Xhakaza elected unopposed as new Ekurhuleni mayor
The municipality had been without a mayor for two weeks.
City of Ekurhuleni council. Picture: Neil McCartney / The Citizen
ANC’s Ekurhuleni Convener Nkosindiphile Xhakaza has been elected the new mayor of Ekurhuleni.
The municipality had been without a mayor for two weeks after African Independent Congress (AIC) councillor Sivuyile Ngodwana’s removal from office following a motion of no confidence.
Xhakaza was elected unopposed.
