Zuma: ‘We come to court all the time, but Ramaphosa has never been’

The former president's private prosecution case has been postponed to August.

Former president Jacob Zuma has accused President Cyril Ramaphosa of being above the law for not showing up in court.

Zuma briefly appeared in the Gauteng High Court in Johannesburg on Thursday in his pursuit to privately prosecute his successor.

The former president initiated the legal proceedings more than a year ago but the matter was reviewed and set aside.

Zuma has now turned to the Supreme Court of Appeal (SCA), where the case was postponed on Thursday to 6 August, pending Zuma’s appeal.

Zuma takes swipe at Ramaphosa

Addressing his supporters outside the court, Zuma criticised the judiciary for allegedly showing preferential treatment to Ramaphosa, who previously obtained an interim interdict to block the summons for him to appear in court.

“We come to court all the time, but the president has never been in court. This shows South Africa is not the South Africa we fought for.

“The judges want us here day or night, but they fear a person of this country who should be following the law and should be an example of upholding the law.

“Mr Ramaphosa doesn’t respect the law because he doesn’t come to court even though he has got a case against him. He is the only prisoner that doesn’t come to jail or court, but, us, we are forced,” he told the crowd in IsiZulu.

ALSO READ: Ramaphosa opposes Zuma’s appeal to SCA as private prosecution case postponed

The former president suggested that some were more equal than others.

“One day, I went to Cuba and my lawyers told the court that I was not well and went to see the doctors, but there was a judge that said ‘I want him here in court’, ‘he has to be here in court’.”

He took a swipe at Ramaphosa over the Phala Phala scandal, where $580 000 [R10.8m] allegedly stashed in furniture was stolen at the president’s farm in Limpopo.

Jacob Zuma is going Kendrick Lamar. He is asking about that money in the mattress. pic.twitter.com/5D4yf3HUDi — Africa Research Desk (@MightiJamie) April 11, 2024

Zuma said he had decided to “take back the nation into our hands” by creating the uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party to save the nation.

“This leader is a problem. Since he took over, we have had problems. We had fixed the electricity problem, but we are now under constant load shedding.’

He maintained he would not support the ANC because it’s no longer the party he knows.

“It’s Ramaphosa’s ANC,” Zuma added.

Zuma slams IEC

Zuma weighed in the recent decision taken by the Electoral Commission of South Africa (IEC) to bar him from taking part in the upcoming elections, which has since been overturned by the Electoral Court.

“Where does IEC enter into politics? Their job is to help citizens vote. Who the next president of the nation is is none of their business. They saw my name and now they are saying Zuma will never go there,” the former president continued.

He claimed that by the time the private prosecution case returns to court in August, the MK party will be in government.

“We would have fixed the laws by then. We will be in charge of this nation.”

Zuma on Monday told his supporters that he had “unfinished business” as he never completed his term as president.

This year’s elections will take place on 29 May.

NOW READ: IEC: Why did Electoral Court allow Zuma’s parliamentary candidacy?