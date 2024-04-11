Kaizer Chiefs remember Luke Fleurs on anniversary of Ellis Park disaster

'The 11th of April is a special day for Kaizer Chiefs, and today makes it even more so,' said Kaizer Chiefs Marketing director Jessica Motaung.

The 23rd anniversary of the Ellis Park disaster was remembered with an added sense of grief by Kaizer Chiefs on Thursday, as they held a memorial service at FNB Stadium for 24 year-old Amakhosi defender Luke Fleurs, who was killed in a hijacking on April 3.

“The 11th of April is a special day for Kaizer Chiefs, and today makes it even more so,” said Kaizer Chiefs Marketing director Jessica Motaung.

“In 2001, 43 people lost their lives, we continue to mourn them and we do not want to see that happen again.”

“It was so great that he (Fleurs) was able to achieve his dream … of coming to Chiefs,” she added.

“He looked good in Chiefs colours and the ladies know that too!

“We need to all do something to change this country, crime is not right, we need to do something. Luke’s situation has really put this in the spotlight, and we trust the leaders and politicians in this country will heed the call.”

Family, teammates and friends all paid tribute to Fleurs as a warm-hearted, smile-filled man, as well as a supremely talented footballer, who also played for SuperSport United and for South Africa at the 2020 Toyko Olympic Games.

‘A friend and a brother’

SuperSport midfielder Jesse Donn knew Fleurs, who grew up in Michells Plain, from the age of 12, as they came through the Ubuntu Cape Town Academy together, and both ended up signing for Matsantsantsa.

“12 years ago we played against each other in different communities,” said Donn.

“He was a striker then and he still liked to remind you of that! Little did I know that in the next 12 years he would become a friend and a brother and someone who would creep into my heart.

“We were teammates at Ubuntu, and there barely a day went by without seeing that smile that was larger than life.

“This week I was speaking to a few teammates and we miss his dance moves, his jokes, and his ability to wear the same clothes for multiple days.”