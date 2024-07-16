Daily news update: EFF says will return money if illicit | Govt tightens job checks | Toddler dies after tooth extraction

In today’s news, former EFF national spokesperson Dali Mpofu said the party will pay back ill-gotten donations, the Department of Home Affairs said it is increasing its inspections of farms and restaurants to battle illegal employment, and Free State health MEC Monyatso Mahlatsi called for calm after a four-year-old girl died in hospital after a tooth extraction.

Also, actor Pesa Pheko has been reported missing, and Athletics South Africa said Luxolo Adams was well aware of being replaced by Wayde van Niekerk in the 200m sprint at the Paris Olympics despite the former’s insistence he was alerted via a WhatsApp message and he is taking the matter to court.

News today: 16 July 2024

EFF willing to pay back donations ‘traced to any criminal activity’ – Mpofu on VBS

Former Economic Freedom Fighters (EFF) chairperson Dali Mpofu says is willing to pay back ill-gotten donations should there be evidence of such transactions.

The EFF has been under fire for their alleged involvement in the collapse of Venda Building Society (VBS) Mutual Bank. They have been accused of allegedly receiving R5 million plus other monthly payments from VBS through a company allegedly linked to the brother of the party’s deputy president Floyd Shivambu.

Home Affairs to intensify inspections at restaurants, farms for illegal employment

Home Affairs Leon Schreiber says in the coming year, the department will intensify inspections at restaurants, spaza shops, farms and mines by over 50% to take action, including deportations, against people who are illegally employed.

The initiative was started under his predecessor, Aaron Motsoaledi, who earlier this year called for harsher sanctions against business owners who knowingly employ undocumented foreigners.

Four-year-old dies after tooth extraction at Free State hospital, MEC calls for calm

The Free State Department of Health has launched an investigation into the death of a four-year-old girl.

The child recently died after a tooth extraction procedure at Botshabelo District Hospital. She had visited the hospital with her mother on Tuesday, 9 July.

Western Cape declared disaster area amidst devastating storms

The Western Cape has been officially been declared a disaster zone following the recent intense storms that battered large swathes of the region.

On Monday, a briefing meeting was held in the province Cooperative Governance and Traditional Affairs (Cogta) Minister Velenkosini Hlabisa, and Western Cape Premier Alan Winde to find a way forward following the recent destruction caused by the storms and flooding in the province.

Attacks on police like ‘declaring war on the State’: says police minister

Just weeks after being appointed Minister of Police, Senzo Mchunu has spoken on the need for the security cluster to get tough on crime.

Since taking office earlier this month, Mchunu has planned a crime-fighting framework with organisations including the Directorate for Priority Crime Investigation (the Hawks) and the Private Security Industry Regulatory Authority (PSiRA), among others.

Actor reported missing after leaving home for a check-up in Bloemfontein

Actor and theatre practitioner Pesa Pheko has been reported missing after leaving his home last Wednesday for a regular check-up at a hospital in Bloemfontein.

“It’s a conundrum. We keep getting calls from people with information but when we follow it up, it leads to nothing,” Free State Police spokesperson Sergeant Mahlomola Kareli told The Citizen.

International ballet dancers gather in Cape Town for SAIBC, discussion on protection of dancers

Some of the world’s finest ballet dancers are flocking to the Western Cape this week for the South African International Ballet Competition (SAIBC) taking place in Cape Town.

The competition runs from July 14th to 17th at the Artscape Theatre. Dancers began trickling into Cape Town a few days before the classical ballet event.

‘You agreed with it’: ASA claims Luxolo Adams was not left in the dark

Athletics South Africa (ASA) has defended the selection of Wayde van Niekerk ahead of Luxolo Adams for the 200m sprint at the Paris Olympics next month, with the federation insisting it had discussed the decision with Adams, after the former national champion revealed at the weekend he was taking the fight to court.

While Adams was initially announced as one of three 200m runners in the SA team, it was confirmed last week that 400m world record holder Van Niekerk had been dropped from the one-lap event and had replaced Adams in the 200m sprint, in order for Van Niekerk to be available for the 4x100m and 4x400m relays.

Galaxy chairman confirms Ntwari’s move to Chiefs

TS Galaxy chairman has confirmed the sale of goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari to DStv Premiership rivals Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the new season. Amakhosi needed to reinforce their goalkeeping department with Itumeleng Khune out of the picture.

The Rwandan international kept 13 clean sheets in 32 games for The Rockets across all competitions last season to attract interest from Chiefs who are currently on a pre-season camp in Türkiye.

