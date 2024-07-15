Galaxy chairman confirms Ntwari’s move to Chiefs

Fiacre Ntwari of TS Galaxy during the DStv Premiership match against Cape Town City at the Stadium on 12 May 2024 ©Ryan Wilkisky/BackpagePix

TS Galaxy chairman has confirmed the sale of goalkeeper Fiacre Ntwari to DStv Premiership rivals Kaizer Chiefs ahead of the new season. Amakhosi needed to reinforce their goalkeeping department with Itumeleng Khune out of the picture.

The Rwandan international kept 13 clean sheets in 32 games for The Rockets across all competitions last season to attract interest from Chiefs who are currently on a pre-season camp in Türkiye.

He becomes the second signing of the Naturena-based club following the arrival of left back Bongani Sam from Orlando Pirates. Sukazi confirmed the deal of Ntwari’s move to Chiefs to SABC Sport.

“I believe this was a meeting of the minds after protracted negotiations. Chiefs strongly wanted the player (Fiacre Ntwari) and made that clear. It’s not that we did not need the player, but this is our business model,” he said.

“We’ve done this before and we are going to reinvest into the project yet again. I believe in SA football having a strong Kaizer Chiefs that is of a high standard, and Ntwari is the type of goalkeeper that will be able to contribute to their project. We cannot have a weak Chiefs, whether you and I like it or not.”

The 24-year-old will compete for a place in goal with Bruce Bvuma, Brandon Peterson and Bontle Molefe. It’s not yet clear when Ntwari will join his new teammates and how much Chiefs paid to Galaxy for the transfer of the highly-rated goalkeeper.