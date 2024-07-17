Daily news update: Prisoner brags of comfort | Lawyer nabbed for Freitag murder | Emfuleni official loses defamation case

In today’s news, correctional services has responded to a video of an inmate boasting about his free food, electricity, education and the use of a cellphone, disgraced former lawyer Rudolph Lubbe has been arrested after going on the run for former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag’s murder, and Emfuleni Local Municipality supply chain manager Jason Mkhwane saw his defamation case dismissed with costs.

Also, Sports. Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie says the Afrikaans language will be preserved and receive fair treatment under his watch, the Presidency has refuted allegations it is bugging everyone, and US-based Nara Smith has been called out once again for copying a South African content creator’s video featuring meal preparation.

Correctional services ‘appalled’ by inmate bragging about comfortable life in prison (VIDEO)

A video circulating on social media has sparked outrage and debate about the conditions and privileges afforded to prisoners in South Africa.

The remand detainee will be taken through disciplinary processes after he went viral on social media for glorifying prison. Picture: The Witness

The video features an inmate claiming that life in prison is comfortable, with access to free food, electricity, and education, as well as the ability to use a cellphone to post on social media.

Fleeing lawyer arrested for Jacques Freitag murder in Nelspruit

In a dramatic development in the shock murder case of former high jump world champion Jacques Freitag, police have arrested disgraced former lawyer Rudolph “Rudie” Lubbe in Nelspruit (now Mbombela) on Tuesday, 16 July.

Jacques Freitag, left, after winning the gold medal in the men’s high jump final at the 9th IAAF World Athletics Championship in 2003 in Paris; and Rudie Lubbe. Pictures: Gallo Images/ Tertius Pickard and Facebook

Lubbe has been on the run from the law with his long-time lover, Shantellè Oosthuizen, after the police in Hercules, Pretoria, obtained warrants of arrest for the couple on charges of murder, attempted murder and conspiracy to commit murder.

Ex-Emfuleni CFO wins defamation case after accusing colleague of corruption, judge says it’s ‘proven facts’

Emfuleni Local Municipality supply chain manager, Jason Mkhwane, suffered a legal blow after his defamation case against the municipality’s former chief financial officer (CFO) was dismissed.

Emfuleni Local Municipality in Vaal, 24 August 2022. Picture: Nigel Sibanda

Mkhwane sued ex-colleague, Andile Dyakala, accusing the former Emfuleni municipality CFO of defamation in a work WhatsApp group.

‘Afrikaans will take its rightful place’ – McKenzie reassures organisation

Sports. Arts & Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie says the Afrikaans language will receive fair treatment under his watch.

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie during the South Africa team announcement at Olympic House on 8 July 2024 in Johannesburg. Picture: Anton Geyser/Gallo Images

McKenzie said he had met with the Afrikaanse Taal Museum, which works to preserve the Afrikaans language and culture in South Africa, and reassured its representatives that the language will be treated like all official South African languages.

WATCH: Presidency refutes Sisulu’s claims about Goolam and bugging everybody

African National Congress (ANC) veteran Lindiwe Sisulu is adamant that the information she shared in a media briefing on Monday is credible. The former minister spoke about how she had been harassed on social media by a person using the handle Goolam and how the Ministry of Intelligence “bugged everybody”.

Former minister Lindiwe Sisulu. Picture: @LindiweSisuluSA/Twitter

She alleged that a person employed by the Presidency is responsible for the Goolam handle on X, formerly known as Twitter.

‘Hawu, she is still at it?’ social media reacts to another Nara Smith video similar to Onezwa Mbola’s

US-based Nara Smith recently posted a video of herself on TikTok preparing rice noodles, just a day after South African-based Onezwa Mbola did Biang Biang noodles.

Smith posted a video of herself on TikTok preparing Biang Biang noodles, this just a day after Eastern Cape-based Onezwa Mbola did a similar dish. Picture: naraaziza,onezwambola/Instagram

Social media foodies who follow both content creators spotted the similarities and spoke with a sense of vindication for Mbola.

Trump assassination attempt: How some are benefitting from it

People who’ve had near-death experiences are usually left with a sense of heightened purpose and regardless of the circumstances that led to that precarious moment, they are showered with empathy.

US rapper 50 Cent has used Donal Trump’s assassination attempt to promote his music. Picture: @50cent/X

Whether you think Donald Trump’s assassination attempt at a campaign rally was staged or a genuine attempt by the shooter, Thomas Matthew Crooks to take his life, the former US president has gained more popularity from the whole incident.

Salmaan Moerat to lead new-look Springbok team against Portugal

Salmaan Moerat will take over the Springbok captaincy for the first time when he leads a squad featuring seven uncapped players in a first Test with emerging nation Portugal in the final match of the Incoming Series in Bloemfontein on Saturday.

Salmaan Moerat (centre) will captain the Springboks for the first time in their one-off Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein on Saturday. His teammate Ben-Jason Dixon (left) will also make his first Bok start in the match. On the right is Frans Malherbe, who is being rested this week. Picture: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Springbok coach Rassie Erasmus included all seven of the uncapped players in his training squad for the historic Test, which will also be the first time the Boks have been refereed by a woman, with Scotland’s Hollie Davidson taking the whistle.

Mokwena wasn’t shocked at his Sundowns exit

New Wydad Casablanca head coach Rulani Mokwena is adamant in his view that a sporting director can’t have the final say on transfer matters. Mokwena shockingly parted ways with Mamelodi Sundowns recently due to reports of a fallout with Flemming Berg.

Former Mamelodi Sundowns coach Rulani Mokwena. Picture: Phakamisa Lensman/BackpagePix

The 37-year-old has since found a new home in North Africa where he’s expected to bring back glory days at the three-time Caf Champions League winners. Although Mokwena didn’t want to be drawn into the much-publicised break in relations with Berg, he was clear about the roles both parties should play.

