Daily news update: Mantsoe gets 15 more years for fraud | Opening of parliament | Wrong man named as Goolam

News today includes convicted murderer, Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe has been slapped with an additional 15 years behind bars for fraud.

Meanwhile, despite an estimated R6m to R14m being budgeted for the opening of parliament on Thursday, there will be no gala dinner for parliamentarians.

Furthermore, the Independent Media Group has apologised to the man it accused of being behind the Goolam social media account known for criticising politicians.

News Today: 18 July 2024

The weather service has warned that disruptive rainfall is still possible over some parts south of the Western Cape, but otherwise partly cloudy conditions are expected for the south-west of South Africa, and fine and cool to warm conditions are expected elsewhere. – full weather forecast here.

Convicted murderer Sandile Mantsoe gets 15 more years in jail over R1 million fraud

Convicted murderer, Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe has been slapped with an additional 15 years behind bars for fraud.

In 2016, Mantsoe operated a fake investment scheme through his company, Trillion Dollar Legacy, swindling more than 100 people of at least R1 million.

Convicted murderer, Sandile Kagiso Mantsoe. Picture credit: www.saps.gov.za

According to the Hawks in Mpumalanga, Mantsoe first appeared in the Evander Magistrate’s Court for fraud in August 2022.

Zuma ‘very happy’ after disciplinary hearing postponed to next week

Former president and uMkhonto weSizwe (MK) party leader Jacob Zuma may not have got his wish for an in-person disciplinary hearing, but he was granted a postponement by his former party, the African National Congress (ANC).

The proposed date for the hearing is now Tuesday, 23 July.

Former South African president Jacob Zuma during an MK party media briefing on 16 June 2024, at Capital Hotel in Sandton. Picture: Per-Anders Pettersson/Getty Images

An MK party statement revealed the party was pleased to learn of the postponement despite their leader demanding a physical hearing, threatening legal action if this was not granted.

Opening of parliament: No gala dinner for MPs due to financial constraints

Despite an estimated R6m to R14m being budgeted for the opening of parliament on Thursday, there will be no gala dinner for parliamentarians.

In a media briefing in Cape Town on Wednesday, parliament’s presiding officer and chairperson of the National Council of Provinces (NCOP) Refilwe Mtshweni-Tsipane confirmed that there would no gala dinner at the opening of parliament because of financial constraints.

The opening of parliament is expected to cost between R6m and R14m. Picture: Twitter/@Parliament

“Due to financial constraints, unfortunately we are unable to hold a gala dinner,” Mtshweni-Tsipane said.

Joburg will provide more protection if needed, says mayor after forensic investigator’s murder

Johannesburg mayor Kabelo Gwamanda says the metropolitan municipality will offer extra protection for the city’s Group Forensics and Investigation Services (GFIS) investigators, if necessary.

On Tuesday, Gwamanda visited the family of Zenzele Benedict Sithole, a forensic investigator who was recently murdered.

City of Johannesburg mayor, Kabelo Gwamanda. Picture: Michel Bega/The Citizen

Sithole was shot and killed last week in Johannesburg while travelling home.

Independent Media apologises for naming wrong man as Goolam after legal threat

The Independent Media Group has apologised to the man it accused of being behind the Goolam social media account known for criticising politicians.

Independent Media, which claims it has been investigating the controversial account, held a media briefing with veteran African National Congress (ANC) member Lindiwe Sisulu in Cape Town on Monday where it claimed that Mohammed Yacoob Vawda was behind the @Goolammv account on X (formerly Twitter).

Viasen Soobramoney, CEO of the IOL platform, and Adri Senekal De Wet, Editor-in-Chief of Independent Media. Picture: Screengrab

However, Vawda, a lecturer at the University of KwaZulu-Natal and a part-time comedian, through his lawyer Rupert Candy Attorneys, denied that he is behind the Goolam handle.

