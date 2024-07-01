Moerat happy to be learning from world’s best, Etzebeth, in Bok set-up

Injuries to Lood de Jager and Jean Kleyn, who were ahead of him on the pecking order, has opened the door for Moerat to put his hand up for selection.

Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat, with Ben-Jason Dixon (right) Frans Malherbe ahead of the Boks match against Wales at Twickenham just over a week ago. Picture: Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images

Springbok lock Salmaan Moerat is putting in the hard yards as he battles for a position in a star-studded department ahead of the Incoming Series against Ireland and Portugal kicking off on Saturday.

The 26-year-old Moerat has made just four Bok appearances since making his debut in 2022, the last off the bench against Wales just over a week ago, but has been in the system over the past few years and now has a chance to solidify himself in the Bok set-up over the next month.

Injuries to Lood de Jager and Jean Kleyn, who were ahead of him on the pecking order, has opened the door for Moerat to put his hand up for selection.

Irish series

However, it is unlikely that he will get a chance in the two Tests against Ireland, with Eben Etzebeth, Franco Mostert and RG Snyman likely to be the three locks named in the match 23 for both games, unless they get injured.

Despite that Moerat is enjoying the pressure of trying to prove himself among the world’s best second rowers, and is happy to help the main squad prepare if he isn’t in the mix for selection.

“It is any player’s goal to be involved in the 23-man team every week. I have to make the most of every opportunity. The only way to repay the coaches for their trust in me is to show on the playing field that I am good enough for the task,” explained Moerat.

“I want to contribute to the team. If I am privileged to play, I must know my details and bring my A game. When I’m not playing, I want to help the 23 with their preparations, and the only pressure on me is to maintain good standards.”

Etzebeth effect

Moerat admitted that working alongside arguably the best lock in world rugby, Eben Etzebeth, has been a massive boost for him, and he has been able to learn a lot from the Bok stalwart.

“Eben is the best in the world, and being able to rub shoulders with him for the last few years was exceptional. He is a master at what he does. There is mutual respect. It’s very easy to chat with Eben, and you’d be a fool not to tap into his knowledge,” said Moerat.

Looking to the coming season Moerat’s best chance to impress could be in the one-off Test against Portugal in Bloemfontein later this month, where an inexperienced Bok side is expected to be given a run.

A big showing in that game would go a long way to seeing him possibly included in the Rugby Championship squad, which will be named after the Incoming Series and before the competition which gets under way in August.