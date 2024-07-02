Reports: Mokwena to leave Sundowns

Their differences reportedly escalated following disagreements over the approach to take in the current transfer market.

Rulani Mokwena, head coach of Mamelodi Sundowns during the DStv Premiership match against Golden Arrows at Mpumalanga Stadium on Wednesday. (Photo by Darren Stewart/Gallo Images)

Rulani Mokwena is headed for a shocking exit at Mamelodi Sundowns due to a fallout with Sporting Director Flemming Berg. That is according to SABC Sport who are reporting that all is not is not well within the Sundowns camp.

Mokwena is only a year into his four-year contract extension but tensions between him and Berg have apparently reached boiling fever with the coach set to leave the club despite guiding them to yet another DStv Premiership title last season.

The news of Mokwena’s imminent departure will be a shock to the Brazilians faithful who backed the coach despite another disappointing exit in the semifinals of the Caf Champions League two seasons in a row.

Mokwena admitted in a recent radio interview that he would have loved to keep Bongani Zungu after his contract came to end. He further elaborated that it was not his decision to release the experienced midfielder. Thabiso Kutumela, Brian Onyango and Gaston Sirino have also been shown the door upon the expiry of their respective contracts at Chloorkop.

Phakaaathi reached out to the Sundowns management for comment on this developing story but received no response. According to the public broadcaster, the club is still hoping to resolve the impasse between the 37-year-old and Berg.

Mokwena has led the Tshwane giants to two league titles after assuming the role as a sole head coach. He also won the league twice as a co-coach with Maqoba Mngqithi following the departure of decorated manager Pitso Mosimane in 2020.