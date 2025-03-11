Deadline extended for proposal submissions on 31 state-owned properties due to high demand

The department anticipates that the first phase of the programme will generate more than R10 billion in investment.

The Department of Public Works and Infrastructure (DPWI) has extended the deadline for requests for proposals for 31 state-owned properties to 30 April 2025.

DPWI Minister Dean Macpherson on Tuesday said the extension comes after “immense interest” from the private sector.

According to the ministry, the properties are valued at R1.4 billion. They are located across South Africa and form part of a government initiative to attract investment and create jobs.

Strong private sector interest

Macpherson confirmed that the department had been “overwhelmed” by interested parties, prompting the deadline extension.

“The department has been overwhelmed by the interest shown in these properties. Many of these properties are strategically located near key economic nodes but have long been neglected.”

According to Macpherson, depending on the conclusion of the request for proposals procedure, public properties can now be sold or leased for an extended period of time.

They can also be turned into public-private partnerships.

“This demonstrates strong appetite from the private sector, which will help attract much-needed investment into these communities and create jobs,” he added.

The department anticipates that the first phase of the programme will generate more than R10 billion in investment and create more than 165 000 jobs.

Evaluation process

The ministry said that once the proposal submission period closes at the end of April, an independent panel will evaluate all proposals.

This will help determine the most suitable uses for each property.

Macpherson added that the department is committed to ensuring that public assets serve the public good. This includes driving investment, economic growth, and job creation.

“Our programme to release public properties for requests for proposals is part of this commitment. We look forward to releasing additional properties for proposals as part of the next phase of this initiative,” he stated.

