Dean Macpherson denies procurement interference and claims of media payments

Macpherson said he was awaiting an apology from Kobe and ActionSA for participating in the 'fabricated story'.

In a strongly worded parliamentary response, Public Works and Infrastructure Minister Dean Macpherson has rejected accusations of procurement interference and improper media influence, while criticising ActionSA MP Malebo Patricia Kobe for perpetuating what he termed “fake news”.

Parliamentary exchange reveals tension

The exchange began when Kobe submitted parliamentary questions asking whether the minister, his deputy, or staff members had inappropriately influenced procurement matters or arranged payments to media members for favorable coverage since 3 July 2024.

In his response on Wednesday, 12 February, Macpherson firmly denied all allegations.

“If your question is premised on an email which I sent, at the request of the Presidency, asking for a report from IDT as to why they failed to pay a contractor after 20 months despite repeated promises to do so, then no,” he stated, addressing the procurement interference claim.

The minister explained that he had personally provided the email in question to The Star newspaper when requested.

However, he claimed “they chose not to publish it because it didn’t suit their narrative and then gave it to a certain political party to use as ‘evidence’.”

Macpherson claims orchestrated smear campaign

Macpherson’s response grew more pointed as he accused Kobe and ActionSA of aligning with another political party to make corruption claims without proper investigation.

“I hope that this is more a result of her party’s current coalition in Gauteng than it is a reflection on her and her party’s ability to critically analyse matters before them,” he wrote.

The minister characterised the allegations as part of “a well-funded and orchestrated campaign to smear my name” and stated that the questions were based on “a now-debunked, fake-news story peddled by Mr. JJ Tabane through an opinion piece published by the Times.”

“The Times have subsequently issued an apology to me and withdrawn the piece,” Macpherson clarified.

Macpherson and deputy categorical denials

The parliamentary response included categorical denials from both the minister and deputy minister regarding all allegations of procurement interference and media payments.

Macpherson stated that neither he, his deputy, nor any staff members had engaged in such activities.

In his conclusion, the minister expressed disappointment in the MP’s approach, stating: “Instead of apologising to me for her participation in this fabricated story, she seeks to continue the lie through parliamentary questions.”

Macpherson closed his response with a pointed remark: “I remain open to her and ASA’s apology for what they did.”

