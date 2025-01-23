EFF targets minister Macpherson over R800 million tender

The EFF accuses Minister Macpherson of corruption, citing evidence of irregularities in a health department tender worth R800 million.

Minister of Public Works and Infrastructure Dean Macpherson welcomed the appointment of auditors to investigate an R800 million tender, as the EFF laid charges against him yesterday.

Macpherson announced in December that his department would be investigating a R800 million tender awarded to supply the department of health with a series of air purification systems.

EFF secretary-general Marshall Dlamini opened a case of corruption against Macpherson at Pretoria Central Police Station.

EFF open case against Macpherson

The party was armed with correspondence that they claimed proved Macpherson acted outside his mandate.

“We have submitted enough evidence to the police, and they won’t have to do much investigating. An e-mail will be shared shortly,” said Dlamini.

EFF spokesperson Sinawo Tambo said whistle-blowers should not fear the DA’s bullying tactics, manipulation and diversions from corruption.

Tambo labelled Macpherson a corrupt minister who uses the same bullying tactics as his party.

The EFF’s claims related to the minister questioning the delay of a payment due to a public works service provider.

Minister questioning the delay of a payment

DA national spokesperson Willie Aucamp said fighting corruption would make “us targets of smear campaigns, and death threats” but the party won’t be deterred.

“The DA categorically rejects the allegations being made against Macpherson.

“It is not just suspicious, but entirely transparent that these allegations come just as Macpherson is exposing, investigating and stopping serious corruption – including an R800-million scandal involving an oxygen tender awarded irregularly by the IDT (Independent Development Trust) within his department,” Aucamp said.

In early 2024, three companies secured a R836 million deal that was later cancelled by the department.

The IDT oversaw the awarding of the tender and stated its intention to investigate the matter. Macpherson stepped in, saying the IDT could not investigate itself and has subsequently been accused of irregularities by the EFF.

IDT oversaw awarding to tender

Macpherson remained bullish, saying yesterday he “cannot turn a blind eye” to possible irregularities that involve public funds.

His spokesperson, James de Villiers, said the minister responded to a thread of e-mails that he was copied in on December 2024, bemoaning that he was dragged into this matter because the IDT could not pay an invoice that is outstanding for 20 months.

“Furthermore, he requested an urgent report on why the IDT had not kept to their deadlines and commitments from 20 months ago. Several senior officials, including the CFO from the IDT were included in the e-mail. This was never provided to the minister,” De Villiers said.

“The minister has nothing to hide and has provided the e-mail in question to journalists. That is hardly the behaviour of someone involved in corrupt activities.”

Of the three companies involved in the procurement, two were allegedly not registered with the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority.

Two companies allegedly not registered

Macpherson’s office discovered last year that the tender had ballooned from an initial budget of R256 million to over R800 million.

The forensic investigation, itself subject to tender regulations, must be complete within eight weeks, says Macpherson’s office.

The investigation must establish the processes involved in awarding the tender and determine if any officials were complicit in irregular activity.

“This forms part of the critical steps we are taking to improve transparency and governance in the department,” Macpherson said.