Department clarifies Lumka Oliphant suspension amid mismanagement allegations

The Department of Social Development has moved to clarify the reasons behind the precautionary suspension of its chief director of communication, Lumka Oliphant, following what it describes as misleading media interviews by the suspended official.

According to the department, Oliphant was placed on precautionary suspension with immediate effect from Monday, 1 September, pending a proper investigation into serious allegations of mismanagement during her tenure as acting deputy director-general for Corporate Support Services.

The department has appointed Nomfundo Xulu-Lentsoane as the acting chief director of communication to fill the role during Oliphant’s suspension.

Auditor-General report reveals irregularities

The suspension follows a report by the Auditor-General of South Africa that revealed serious irregularities relating to the mismanagement of funds within the Integrated Justice System programme and the National Integrated Social Protection Information System.

These irregularities occurred during the period linked to Oliphant’s 12-month acting role in the 2024-25 financial year.

The department stated that, given the serious nature of these allegations, Oliphant was duly placed on precautionary suspension pending an investigation.

“The accounting officer of the department is on record saying that the precautionary suspension of Ms Oliphant does not in any way constitute a judgment of guilt or innocence,” the department stated.

It said this would allow an investigation into the serious allegations to be carried out without prejudicing the process or any current employees, given Oliphant’s senior position.

Investigation panel to be appointed

The department said the Director-General, Peter Netshipale, is in the process of finalising the appointment of an investigating panel to speedily investigate and finalise the matter without delays.

The department assured that the investigation will be completed within 60 days once the panel is appointed.

“In light of the impending investigation and out of respect for the integrity and legitimacy of the ongoing processes, as well as to give the investigating panel the necessary space and time to do its work, members of the media are advised that the Department of Social Development does not intend to give a running commentary on this matter,” the department stated.

Department denies leak allegations

The department lambasted Oliphant for playing “the role of chief propagandist” and making “wild” allegations about her suspension.

It further rejected Oliphant’s claims that she was suspended for allegedly leaking information to the Sunday Times.

“Her placement on precautionary suspension has nothing to do with her wild and false allegations, claiming that she was ‘suspended because she is suspected of leaking the Sunday Times’s leading story”; which overlook important explanatory notes that were provided to the journalist before the publication,” the department explained.

Specifically addressing transfer costs associated with Deputy Director-General for Welfare Services, Siza Magangoe, the department stated it had clearly explained that “the transfer-related costs of the entire delegation [were] erroneously put under Ms Magangoe’s budget without breaking it into individual costs for each member of the delegation.”

Social media criticism condemned

Moreover, the department criticised Oliphant for what it described as an “expletive-laden social media ranting spree devoid of any truth” in which she allegedly cast aspersions on Minister Nokuzola Tolashe‘s person and integrity.

Officials emphasised that Oliphant remains bound by the Public Service Code of Conduct and other relevant prescripts as a department employee.

The department stated that “Ms Oliphant was placed on precautionary suspension for serious allegations of mismanagement of taxpayers’ money amounting to millions of rands,” not for the leak allegations she has claimed.

Media coverage disputed

Addressing media coverage of a departmental delegation, the department disputed claims about delegates’ attendance at summit sessions.

Officials noted that despite providing documentation to support their position, a reporter made unfounded allegations.

The department said the reporter claimed, “without any shred of evidence, that ‘the South African delegates failed to attend many of the summit’s sessions’,” despite being provided with a programme that clearly outlined Tolashe’s role and that of other political principals.

Department advises restraint

As a “caring employer”, the department advised Oliphant to refrain from making disparaging statements about the department or the minister.

Instead, officials urged her to focus on the serious allegations of mismanagement that led to her precautionary suspension.

