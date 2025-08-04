Social development goes digital: NPOs urged to embrace new online funding system

To ensure a smooth transition, the department is hosting mandatory workshops and awareness sessions across all five Gauteng corridors

The Gauteng Department of Social Development is ditching paperwork and going digital in a bid to streamline the management of non-profit organisation (NPO) funding.

From this week, the department will begin rolling out a new electronic NPO funding management system, known as Grantor, which will handle all future applications, payments and service level agreements (SLAs) electronically.

“This is your chance to level up your funding application game and embrace a smarter, smoother way of working,” said Social Development MEC Faith Mazibuko.

Digital transformation to fix delays

According to Mazibuko, the department’s move to the Grantor system is meant to address long-standing administrative bottlenecks that have often delayed the processing of NPO claims and payments.

“We are investing in technology to improve the processing of applications and payments, something which has been a challenge for the department,” she said.

The Grantor system will enable NPOs to submit business plans, apply for funding, and receive SLAs all online. This will cut down on red tape and speed up turnaround times.

Week-long training workshops begin Monday

Furthermore, to ensure a smooth transition, the department is hosting mandatory workshops and awareness sessions across all five Gauteng corridors. These sessions will run from Monday, 4 August to Friday, 8 August.

The first workshop takes place in Sebokeng on Monday at 12pm. The rest of the week’s schedule is:

Tuesday, 5 August – Johannesburg

Wednesday, 6 August – Ekurhuleni

Thursday, 7 August – West Rand

Friday, 8 August – Tshwane

NPOs are required to bring their own laptops to the sessions to engage directly with the system.

Mazibuko urged organisations to attend, emphasising the system’s long-term benefits for improved funding processes.

“With this new online system, we will be able to work faster and more efficiently, and we encourage NPOs to attend our mandatory workshops so that they can learn more about the Grantor system,” she said.

The department said this digital shift marks a “game-changing” moment in public service delivery.

