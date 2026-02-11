South Africa

Digital ID scanning at Table Mountain National Park to distinguish between tourists and locals

Indemnity forms are applicable at most Table Mountain National Park access points but not for Wild Card and Activity Permit holders.

SANParks to implement digital ID scanners at Cape Point and Boulders.

Cape Point as seem from the Venus rock pool. Picture: Facebook / SANParks

South African National Parks (SANParks) has begun using digital ID scanners to differentiate between international tourists and local residents.

The visitor verification system was implemented this week to streamline compliance and ensure easier access to tourist destinations for South Africans.

Additionally, indemnity forms will apply to other sites in the area that are not using the digital scanners.

SANParks indemnity forms

Digital ID scanners are in place at Cape Point and Boulders Penguin Colony as of 10 February.

The high-volume access points were considered to ensure the system accurately applied locally discounted entry fees.

“The purpose of these measures is to strengthen governance, ensure accurate tariff application, and meet statutory compliance requirements.

“Specifically, the verification of South African citizenship is necessary to apply locally discounted tariffs,” SANParks told The Citizen.

Idemnity forms will not be applicable to these two areas, but will be necessary for Newlands Forest, Silvermine, Oudekraal and the Tokai Picnic & Braai Site.

“This does not apply to open-access areas, Wild Card holders, or Activity Permit holders,” SANParks clarified on Wednesday morning.

“All personal information is managed in accordance with the Protection of Personal Information Act,” it added.

Rates for South Africans

Foreign nationals visiting Boulder or Cape Point are charged R245 and R515 per person, respectively, with under-12s paying roughly half.

South African adults pay only R55 to enter Boulders, while the Cape Point comes at a cost of R110 per adult; Southern African Development Community residents have a unique rate, too.

South Africans need only produce their IDs, driver’s licenses or certified copies of documentation confirming their ID numbers to claim the local tariff.

Foreign passports containing work, study, retirement, diplomatic or spousal visas are also entitled to the local rate.

SANParks states that Cape Point and Boulders are cash-free, and access points take only debit and credit cards.

