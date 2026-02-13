Indemnity forms still needed at Table Mountain National Park? SANParks clarifies

SANParks will still be pushing ahead with its plan to digitise all access points within the next 12 months.

The indemnity form verification system at Table Mountain National Park has been put on ice for now.

South African National Parks (SANParks) on Thursday confirmed the suspension of the system after complaints from visitors and tour operators.

However, the system will be implemented at a later date once the process can be better streamlined.

Digital ID still in place

With immediate effect, SANParks stated that gate operations will proceed without the indemnity form requirement.

However, two of the most popular areas of the park will continue with the digital system implemented earlier this week.

“ID digital scanners have been activated at the Cape Point and Boulders pay gates and remain in place,” SANParks confirmed to The Citizen.

SANParks stated earlier this week that the measure was advanced verifications system was designed to governance and compliance processes, while aiding local residents is obtaining discounted tariffs.

“SANParks acknowledges that its implementation led to operational delays and visitor frustration.

“We have listened to the concerns raised by visitors and tourism partners and have acted decisively,” SANParks spokesperson JP Louw confirmed on Thursday.

The digitisation of access to the park as a whole seems inevitable, with SANParks stating that high-speed scanning technology will be implemented over the next 12 months.

Cape Point and Boulders rates

Foreign nationals visiting Boulders or Cape Point are charged R245 and R515 per person, respectively, with under-12s paying roughly half.

South African adults pay only R55 to enter Boulders, while the Cape Point comes at a cost of R110 per adult; Southern African Development Community residents have a unique rate, too.

South Africans need only produce their IDs, driver’s licenses or certified copies of documentation confirming their ID numbers to claim the local tariff.

Foreign passports containing work, study, retirement, diplomatic or spousal visas are also entitled to the local rate.

SANParks states that Cape Point and Boulders are cash-free, and access points take only debit and credit cards.

