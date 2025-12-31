News

Home » News

Mother and teenage daughter injured in Durban dog attack

Picture of Chulumanco Mahamba

By Chulumanco Mahamba

Digital Night Supervisor

2 minute read

31 December 2025

05:52 pm

RELATED ARTICLES

A mother and teenage daughter were hospitalised after two dogs bit them in Manor Gardens, Durban.

Mother and teenage daughter injured in Durban dog attack

The pair were bitten on their lower limbs during a morning walk in Manor Gardens, Durban. Picture: Supplied.

A mother and her teenage daughter were hospitalised after being bitten by two dogs in Durban.

The South African Police Service (Saps) is investigating a morning dog attack in Manor Gardens, which left a mother and her daughter injured.

Private ambulance service Advanced Life Support (ALS) Paramedics said it responded to a call on Rand Road, where a mother and her child had been attacked by two dogs.

Dog attack leaves mother and daughter injured

“Paramedics arrived with Homeland Security personnel to find that Mom and her teenage daughter had been bitten by two dogs whilst walking their dogs,” ALS Paramedics spokesperson Garrith Jamieson said.

He said both sustained bites to their lower limbs, and paramedics stabilised the mother and daughter at the scene.

ALSO READ: Woman mauled by pack of dogs in Wilderness attack

Emergency services transported the pair to a nearby hospital for further care that they required.

“The dogs were not present whilst medics worked. At this stage, the events leading up to the incident are unknown; however, SAPS will be investigating further,” Jamieson said.

Bloemfontein woman convicted after her pitbull kills neighbour’s child

Earlier this year, in July, the Bloemfontein Regional Court convicted 43-year-old Keabetswe Moroane of culpable homicide after her pit bull mauled her neighbour’s eight-year-old son to death in November 2022.

The court found she acted negligently by failing to contain the aggressive dog.

RELATED ARTICLES

Read more on these topics

dog attack dogs Durban

EDITOR'S CHOICE

South Africa WATCH: SANDF intercepts over 1 000 undocumented foreigners at border in Limpopo
News Deadly initiation season: 41 deaths, parents arrested for falsifying children’s ages
Lotto PowerBall and PowerBall Plus close out 2025 with R132 million jackpot tonight
News What’s that smell? Joburg Water issues alert over possible water contamination
News The aftermath of Senzo Mchunu’s PKTT disbandment letter, one year later

Download our app

App Store badge Google Play Store badge

Get the latest news and updates on Whatsapp