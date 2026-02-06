Multimedia

PICTURES: Paws, poise and personality at Westminster dog show

The Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show concluded its 2026 run this week at the Jacob K Javits Convention Center in New York City, bringing days of high-energy tail-wagging to a close.

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show

A performer and his dog perform during the 150th Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show – Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show at Madison Square Garden. (Photo by Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)

Roughly 2 500 dogs from more than 200 breeds participated in the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show, filling the event with memorable, treat-worthy moments.

As competitors vied for the top Best in Show honour, many of the most compelling stories from the ring are best told through photographs.

Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Penny the Doberman Pinscher poses for photos after winning the Best in Show at the Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show at Madison Square Garden on February 03, 2026 in New York City. (Photo by Michael M. Santiago / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Prove-It the Border Collie poses with the 20″ Class first place ribbon during the Masters Agility Championship Finals. (Photo by Bryan Bedder / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
Giant inflatable dogs put up by The Honest Kitchen are seen outside Madison Square Garden in New York during the 150th Annual Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A dog wears a sweater in the benching area. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A dog prepares backstage during the Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) contest. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A performer and his dog perform during the Junior Showmanship, Group Judging (Sporting, Working, Terrier) + Best In Show contest. (Photo by Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A bulldog uses a fan to cool down in the judging area. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A Yorkshire terrier is groomed in the judging area. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A Poodle is prepared in the benching area. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A dog prepares backstage during the during the Group Judging (Hound, Toy, Non-Sporting, Herding) & Westminster Legends Presentation. (Photo by Roy Rochlin / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A dog participates in the Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A white Standard Poodle named Dylan has his feet trimmed in a grooming area. (Photo by SPENCER PLATT / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP)
Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show
A dog participates in the Annual Masters Agility Championship Preliminaries. (Photo by TIMOTHY A. CLARY / AFP)

