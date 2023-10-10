TikTok ‘doctor’ goes AWOL: 6 things you should know about Matthew Lani

Various institutions have distanced themselves from 'Dr. Matthew Lani'.

TikTok famous ‘Dr. Matthew Lani’ has seemingly vanished from the social media platform, after the recent social media frenzy surrounding the validity of his qualifications.

Lani who claims to be a registered medical doctor with a degree from Wits University previously gained popularity on TikTok for his medical advice and HIV activism.

Speculations about Lani’s qualifications set X (formerly Twitter) ablaze, sparking a social media tweet storm which lasted a couple of days as many continued to question the ‘doctor’s’ credentials.

Still wondering what the noise is all about? Don’t worry, we’ll bring you up to speed. Here are six things you should know about TikTok’s infamous doctor.

TikTok fame

Lani gained social media attention through what many regarded as a friendly, relatable approach to medical advice – amassing 285,000 followers throughout what would become a short-lived TikTok career.

The ‘doctor’ also shared ‘expert’ knowledge on HIV prevention and management methods, as well as skincare tips every once in a while.

While some praised Lani for his medical insights, others expressed doubt from the early onset.

Impressive scholar?

In response to growing social media speculations, Lani posted a TikTok video laying out his impressive resumé.

Lani said he obtained his medical degree from Wits University where he studied from 2014 to 2021 – graduating at the tender age of 21.

The doctor’s educational journey is different from many. According to Lani, he doesn’t have a matric qualification, but a high school diploma from Cambridge International College.

He also said he skipped three grades during his schooling years, to complete high school at the age of 16.

‘Dr. Sanele Zingelwa’

Doubtful of the doctor, some eventually took the initiative to consult the HPCSA register to ease their suspicions, only to have them raised when the name ‘Matthew Lani’ appeared nowhere on the register.

After the findings emerged on social media, Lani calmed the storm with another TikTok video in which he explained that ‘Matthew Lani’ was his social media alias.

Lani further disclosed he was registered with the HPCSA under his ‘legal name’ Dr Sanele Zingelwa – a move which triggered another probe with the council.

However, the Gauteng Department of Health (GDoH) on Monday, after further investigations, dismissed the claims saying instead the name ‘Dr Sanele Zingelwa’ belonged to a second-year medical intern at Tembisa Provincial Tertiary Hospital. The medical intern had since opened a case of identity fraud against Lani at Tembisa Police Station, GDoH said.

Helen Joseph Hospital

Lani occasionally posted videos of what seemingly appeared to be hospital corridors during is ‘work shift.’

GDoH has since confirmed that Lani posed as a doctor at Helen Joseph Hospital, Johannesburg.

“Lani managed to weave his way into the system pretending to be in the employ of Helen Joseph Hospital where he moved around the hospital corridors curating content for social media,” said GDoH in a statement.

Weight-loss pill controversy

During his ‘employment’ at Helen Joseph Hospital, Lani fabricated a story about the admission of a large number of people at the hospital due to taking a certain weight-loss pill – according to GDoH.

GDoH said Lani’s fabrication probed the South African Health Products Regulatory Authority to investigate the matter in August, which disproved the story.

‘Not on our register’

After multiple queries about the infamous ‘doctor’s’ affiliation with the institution, Wits University issued a statement confirming it had no record of a Sanele Zingelwa in its registers.

“Based on the names presented, the University cannot find any person who graduated by the name of Matthew Bongani Zingelwa or Sanele Zingelwa in recent years,” Wits said.

The university also requested Lani to retract his claims.

The HPCSA followed suit, confirming Matthew Lani did not appear on its register, adding it would work with law enforcement agencies to address the increasing number of “bogus” practitioners.

Meanwhile, the Gauteng’s Health Department has since opened a criminal case against Lani for impersonating a medical doctor in its employ.

